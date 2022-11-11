A new champion is trending. But one within the universe of Pokemonthe first anime of the RPG video game franchise that released its first game in 1996. Such was the success of this franchise that the “Pokémon” anime came out a year later, in 1997.

Today, millions of fans around the world saw the new chapter of the franchise, where the protagonist Ash Ketchum achieved the goal of his life: a moment that equals that of other anime protagonists, such as Goku dragon ball becoming the strongest, or Naruto being Hokage. But if you don’t know what we are talking about, here we explain everything about Ash Ketchum and his great journey in the world Pokemon.

Who is Ash Ketchum from Paleta Town?

Ash Ketchum is a 10-year-old boy from Paleta Town, a fictional location in the franchise’s anime and games. Pokemon. Just on his tenth birthday, like every child in the place, he has the opportunity to start his journey in the world of Pokémon, creatures that coexist with nature and humans, and are used for thousands of purposes, and that can be transported in some devices called pokeballs.

But Ash has spent his childhood watching battles of trainers fighting with their Pokemon in TV. He wants to be that: a master of Pokémon battles. In his town, Professor Oak, in charge of researching and managing Pokémon in his town, will be able to give him one of three pokémon: a Squirtlewater pokemon; Bulbasaur, plant; Y Charmanderof fire.

The battles in the series consist of a Pokémon fight that the trainers choose. Photo: Toei Animation

However, when it is his turn to start his journey, Ash he gets up late. She runs to the lab to receive the first creature from her, but they have all already been given to boys who arrived early. Thus, Professor Oak gives him a pokémon, which, although not fully trained, can help him start his journey: Pikachu, an electric pokémon.

Ash has no choice but to stay with him. It is then that the first conflict of the series is born: Pikachu he is not trained and does not want to listen to Ash, his trainer. But in the first chapter, the protagonist’s love and desire to protect his pokémon makes the electric creature change his mind and recognize the 10-year-old boy as his trainer.

Hence the couple Ash Pikachu meet more people, catch more Pokémon, and have thousands of adventures. Everything happens motivated by Ash’s desire to learn more about these creatures and beat each trainer in battles with Pokémon. Although for that he has to lose dozens of times.

Ash is already a world champion and fans around the world celebrate it. Photo: TV Tokyo

How did Ash become a Pokémon master?

Although be pokemon master is not completely defined, it can be inferred that to be Ash he must beat the best trainer in the world.

For that, the protagonist has not only had to visit thousands of gyms in different regions of this world, which is a requirement to participate in the regional battle leagues, but also beat every trainer who comes across him.

But this has cost him. In his journey, Ash lost in six official leagues. These were the rivals that prevented him from reaching his goal at that time.

Indigo League – Lost to Richie.

Johto League – Lost to Harrison.

Hoenn League – Lost to Tyson.

Sinnoh League – Lost to Tobias.

Unova League – Lost to Cameron.

Kalos League – Lost to Alain.

Ash Ketchum won the Pokémon Masters Tournament cup. Photo: Twitter / Pokemon Spain

However, Ash made it to the Alola region, where he won his first league by defeating Gladion. That was just the beginning, and now the trainer has beaten Lionel in the Pokémon World Finals, and he did it by fighting his first friend, Pikachu.

What is Ash missing?

Like any good anime protagonist, Ash He declared his goal in the first chapter of the series and all the development, for 25 years, has brought him here, where it seems that he has achieved it. He is already the world champion of battles Pokemon. Now what is missing from this protagonist and the series?

Although it seems that his character is complete, there are still three more episodes to go, which seem to be the last episodes of this series of Ash’s adventures. Here we detail the names and when they are released.

meow project November 25

seize the future December 2

Pokemon! good thing i met you !, December 9.

Will Ash consider that he has become the “better, better than anyone else”? Will this be the end of the series? Will we see more of Ash in the future? Will we have another protagonist? In a few weeks we will know.