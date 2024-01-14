Who is Arnaldo Del Piave, the husband of Enrica Bonaccorti guest on Domenica In, ex, Daniele Pettinari, daughter

Who is the husband of Enrica Bonaccorti, the guest presenter this afternoon on Domenica In? After the end of her marriage to Daniele Pettinari, she found her happiness again alongside her second husband Arnaldo Del Piave. Enrica Bonaccorti married Daniele Pettinari in the Seventies and in 1973 their daughter, Verdiana, was born. The filmmaker died in 2021 at the age of 78 and had been ill for some time.

But relations between the two were ruined shortly after the birth of their daughter, when it seems that the man abandoned them. “Verdiana and I have lived together for 20 years. We lost sight of my husband when the baby was 11 months old, I practically never saw him again. He was always completely absent and I almost forgot him. Verdiana hasn't looked for him over the years. There was never even a phone call on her birthday, but when he found out about her death he showed up at her funeral. Not me, he had become a stranger to me,” Enrica Bonaccorti told Verissimo.

After this bad experience the presenter found love again by marrying Arnaldo Del Piave for the second time in 1986. The same year, the presenter announced on live TV that she was expecting her new husband's child: “I'm expecting a baby, and we'll live my pregnancy together… you'll see my belly grow, here, in front of the cameras, day by day until the end.” …” Unfortunately, the pregnancy was not successful due to a miscarriage. But her bond with Arnaldo has continued well for over 35 years.