Who is Arianna Mortelliti, the niece of Andrea Camilleri guest of Today is another day: age, books, father, mother

Who is Arianna Mortelliti, guest this afternoon on Today is another day on Rai 1? She is the granddaughter of the great Andrea Camilleri, of whom she will be discussed and an intense homage will be dedicated in the program of Serena Bortone. The great grandfather passed away on July 17, 2019. Arianna Mortelliti, 36 years old, teaches in a Roman school and has a degree in Biological Sciences. You have recently published your first book, “That time my wife cooked peppers”.

Arianna Mortelliti had also helped her grandfather write “Self Defense of Cain”, the posthumous book by Camilleri. Interviewed by the weekly Oggi, Arianna recalled her relationship with her famous grandfather: “A river in flood, a continuous flow of ideas. He was really tireless, but there were also moments of confidence between him and me, we always got along very well. He was a grandfather present, as a child we even lived on the same landing”.

What did the great Camilleri leave you? “The use of the imagination, that is to look for answers inside our brain, because there are no limits, no barriers, obstacles. He often used this phrase in writing: let’s break it down, then fix it. Obviously only masterpieces came out of him”, said Arianna Mortelliti, daughter of Andreina, the writer’s eldest daughter.