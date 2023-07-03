One of the leading names in this transfer market is Arda Güler, the young Turkish soccer player who has dazzled the world of soccer despite his young age. The current Fenerbahçe player has drawn the attention of the big clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, which are in dispute to take over the services of the Ottoman.
Therefore, today we will bring you everything you need to know about this new pearl of Turkish football.
Who is Arda Guler?
Arda Güler is a Turkish footballer born in Altindag, a municipality in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, on February 25, 2005. This young 18-year-old footballer began his sporting career at Gençlerbirligi, a club from his hometown
How long have you been playing for Fenerbahçe?
After starting out playing for Gençlerbirligi, Fenerbahçe arrived in 2019 and took over the services of this young Turkish player for the lower categories.
The Turkish team was not going to take long to realize that they had a diamond to polish in their quarry and in less than two years they were already offering him a contract as a professional. for two and a half years on January 13, 2021
When did Arda Güler make her professional debut?
His debut with Fenerbahçe took place on September 19, 2021 in a play-off match for the Europa League against HJK from Finland, wearing the number 25 number, the number with which he would also debut in the Turkish national team.
Little by little he became a regular in the Turkish club’s line-ups and it was in the second season that he exploded, receiving the number 10 from Fenerbahçe. This season he has managed to score six goals and distribute seven assists in 35 games
When did you make your debut with the Turkey national team?
He made his debut with the senior team of Turkey on November 19, 2022 in a friendly that faced the Ottoman team against the Czech Republic, in which he was able to play 22 minutes of the game.
His first goal for the Turkey national team was his first goal in a Euro 2024 qualifying match against the Wales national team.
How does Arda Güler play?
We already know that comparisons are hateful, but this young footballer has already been compared to several players. His skilful leg is his left and he usually starts from the changed wing or from the midfielder
He has great ability to break lines starting from the band or the center and brilliant technical quality. He also has something fundamental in this sport, he has the ability to score and to make the last pass. Besides he enjoys a great shot.
