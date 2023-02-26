The performance of Apio Quijano and Erik Rubín caused controversy. He motivated Andrea Legarreta to speak out by assuring that the father of her daughters is not gay.

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín are the news of the moment in the tabloids after announcing, on February 22, their separation after 22 years of marriage —the fruit of their love they have two teenage daughters—. “We made (the decision) more than five months ago (…). Our story as a couple has been transformed. And, from the deepest sincerity, respect and honesty, and because of the great love we have for each other, we will continue to love each other from another place,” they wrote in a statement on Instagram. However, the controversy continues and the name of the Hector ‘Celery’ QuijanoMember of kabahjumped as the cause of the break.

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín: who is ‘Apio’ Quijano?

Hector André ‘Celery’ Quijano He was born on April 15, 1977. With his sister Federica Quijano, they joined the pop group Kabah in 1992, also made up of María José Loyola, Daniela Magún, Sergio O’Farril and René Ortiz. When the band dissolved in 2005, the singer devoted himself to his studies of alternative medicine, Bach flowers, iridology, homeopathy, auriculotherapy and herbal medicine at the Holistic University of Mexico.

His name sounded strong again in April 2022, when he joined the reality show “I’m famous, get me out of here”, in which the Peruvian Guty Carrera also participated.

Was Erik Rubín unfaithful to Andrea Legarreta with ‘Apio’ Quijano?

The controversy of ‘Apio’ Quijano with Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín arises from their performance on the musical tour “90’s pop tour”in which he participated together with Benny Ibarra (former member of Timbiriche), Melissa (JNS) and the vocalist of Muñecos de Papel.

On TikTok, some excerpts from the presentation in which Apio Quijano and Erik Rubin they approach flirtatiously and make a feint about kissing.

Faced with questions about the sexuality of the father of her children, Andrea Legarreta stated: “I have a lot of respect for the gay community and everything, but Erik has the least to be gay.; that is, in a good way, I love ‘Celery’ very much”.

For his part, Erik Rubin He also spoke on Instagram: “I ended my marriage because now I have a relationship with ‘Celery’ (Héctor Quijano), because at one point in the show we sang to each other, we get closer and pretend to kiss. Gentlemen, it’s a show!”

Finally, ‘Apio’ Quijano, 45, corroborated what was said by Erik Rubín, 52. “I have nothing to do with Erik and Andrea, more than I respect and admire themI love them well, period. What happens on stage between Erik and me is purely acting.”