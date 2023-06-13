Who is Antonella De Iuliis, the wife of Gigi Marzullo guest on Today is another day

Who is Antonella De Iuliis, the wife of Gigi Marzullo guest on Today is another day? In 2018, the TV host married Antonella De Iuliis (born in 1958), whom he met at the end of the 90s and after 20 years together. Antonella has a son from a previous relationship, while the couple has not given birth to new children. In an interview, Marzullo said: “I was very dedicated to work and never thought about it. Then I married a woman who has a son and therefore there is a son. I’m sure that in life you have to accept what life gives you” without regrets about not having had biological children, given that she had a stepchild on the other hand.

Before this marriage, Gigi Marzullo was defined as the golden bachelor of Rai 1, and previously had only one flirtation, the one with the French actress Delphine Forest. From an interview with Teleradio-News, Marzullo declared that:

he should have become a doctor and, according to his mother, first get engaged and then get married, still in Avellino;

his parents introduced him to women who could get engaged to him, but who did not belong to his way of being;

in the fourth gymnasium, due to the disorientation due to the fact that Marzullo began to attend students, he was sent back to Latin and Greek.

But who is Antonella De Iuliis, the wife of Gigi Marzullo? Born in Rome in June 1958, Antonella graduated in Political Science from Luiss and for a period of time worked for the European Social Fund in Brussels. Today you hold the position of manager of the company Sviluppo Italia. The couple met in the late nineties and remained together for twenty years before saying “yes”. The two got married on October 15, 2018 in the municipality of Nusco, in Avellino. Among the couple’s witnesses, Adriano Galliani and Flavio Cattaneo, while the journalist was accompanied by Sabrina Ferilli.

Career

We have seen who is Antonella De Iuliis, the wife of Gigi Marzullo, but what was the conductor’s career? He entered Rai on the direct recommendation of fellow regional Ciriaco De Mita, he made his debut on television in 1983 with Forte fortissimo, a Rai 1 program with texts by Marco Di Tillo and Annabella Cerliani. In 1986 he conducted the Italia mia program alongside Sammy Barbot, entrusted to him by Biagio Agnes. The following year he presented The world is yours together with Giulia Fossà.

After various television experiences (including, in 1988, also Microphone d’argento, a television gala evening together with Gabriella Carlucci), from 1989 to 1993 he became host of Midnight and the surrounding area, a night program on Rai 1 in which he asked stinging questions and very personal to numerous famous people; in 1994 he was also entrusted with a program whose title was similar to that of his night program, Mezzogiorno e vicinities, which however did not obtain the desired share results and for this reason it was quickly closed. His other programs from this period are Uno più uno and L’asino d’oro.

Since 1994 he has written and hosted the night talk show Sottovoce and its variants: Settenote – Musica e musiche (Thursday) on music and singers, Cinematografo (Friday) on cinema and related festivals (Rome, Venice, Cannes), Milleeunlibro – Writers on TV (Saturday) on books and writers, Applausi (Sunday) on the theatre, and finally L’appointment – ​​books on TV, on books, also broadcast on Sunday in the late evening on Rai 1.

He has been the manager of the Night structure of Rai 1 since 14 May 2013, when he was appointed by the general director of Rai Luigi Gubitosi as head of the culture structure of the first corporate network. In 2017 he played himself in the Sky 1993 TV series. In the 1999-2001 season he was often a guest in those who… football. In 2020, despite having retired, he continues to lead his own programs thanks to a contract as an external collaborator.