From: Mike Schier, Christian Deutschländer

After the election evening on Sunday, things are likely to happen quickly. During the first discussions about the new government, Söder may initially annoy the Free Voters.

Munich – The last time it happened incredibly quickly, chance helped. On election Sunday at 6:38 p.m., the delegations of the CSU and Free Voters rumbled into each other in the narrow stairwell of the state parliament. Markus Söder and Hubert Aiwanger paused briefly, then put their heads together. Söder whispered that he wanted a civil government. Would we be able to make a phone call tomorrow? Aiwanger nodded. After two minutes on the landing, almost unnoticed by the hundreds of journalists in the house, it was settled: the desired coalition would be explored.

State election in Bavaria: Stubborn negotiations between the CSU and Free Voters?

It won’t happen that quickly this year. Certainly not that smoothly. The government partners have become estranged: the personal relationship between Söder and Aiwanger has suffered massively, and there is holy anger in the CSU against the FW boss. In turn, if the surveys become somewhat reality, he is likely to go into the explorations even more broadly. Because everything looks as if the party could clearly top the 11.6 percent from 2018.

For the parties, this means speeding up – partly in order to keep unwanted research into the causes of poor results and possibly even personnel debates short. In the first week after the election, all factions, starting with the CSU on Tuesday, will elect their leaders. At the CSU, Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (58) could move into the post, while Florian Streibl is likely to be confirmed in office at the Free Voters. Then it’s time to explore.

The most likely scenario: Because it was always emphasized this way during the election campaign, the CSU and Free Voters are likely to sit down at the table first. Aiwanger could demand a fourth ministry: agriculture. He may be interested in it himself, but Ulrike Müller (60), who is moving from the European Parliament to the Maximilianeum, is also being considered. The CSU initially brusquely rejected this idea. Recently, however, Söder answered questions about the agricultural department more cautiously. But one thing is clear: the conversations will not be easy or even harmonious.

State election in Bavaria: Explorations with the SPD instead of an alliance with Aiwanger?

Should Aiwanger act too boldly, whispers about another option will become louder and louder: explorations between the CSU and the SPD. Even leading FW politicians suspect that it’s just to annoy and slow down Aiwanger. Many strategic considerations play a role for the CSU – especially the 2025 federal election, in which Aiwanger wants to replace the CSU as Bavaria’s mouthpiece in the federal government. The office of deputy prime minister offers him a large platform.

Actually, the CSU and BayernSPD are traditionally strangers. However, something has changed since the comrades are only the fifth strongest force. “If I were the CSU, I would call,” top candidate Florian von Brunn (54) recently said. The SPD leader, once from the left wing, has been in the middle for a long time. Other possible SPD ministerial candidates such as state parliament deputy Markus Rinderspacher (54), however, would be easy to place. And Söder should of course always have his ambitions in Berlin in mind – where he could still need the SPD at some point.

State election in Bavaria: SPD ready for discussions

How far or how seriously such explorations could be pursued remains to be seen. In any case, the SPD seems very willing to talk. But the constitution and the state parliament’s rules of procedure set mercilessly tight deadlines that leave little room for tactical games. The state parliament must meet no later than 22 days after the election, endure the speech of a senior president and elect a real president. Most likely variant: Ilse Aigner again. The date is set for October 30th.

A prime minister must be elected within another week, i.e. by November 6th at the latest. This means: This year there are only 27 days for the entire coalition negotiations, from initiation to signing. If that doesn’t work, if the prime minister election fails, there is a final deadline – otherwise the state parliament will be dissolved at the end of November and there would be new elections. But nobody wants that. (Mike Schier and Christian Deutschländer)