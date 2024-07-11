Who is Angelica Schiatti, Morgan’s ex-girlfriend and victim of revenge porn

It made heads turn Morganwho has held her in his grip to the point of becoming so annoying that he has been sent to trial on charges of stalking. It will be up to justice to take its course, while on social media singers and celebrities from the entertainment world are siding with her, Marco Castoldi’s ex-girlfriend. Her name is Angelica Schiatti, a singer-songwriter from Monza born in 1989, and she is the current partner of the singer Calcuttawho has been by her side during these four years of battle.

At 12 she had her first musical love at first sight: confined to bed during the summer holidays due to an illness, she asked her parents to give her a radio. The shopkeeper had forgotten “ONE”, the Beatles compilation, in the CD player, and for Angelica it was love at first sight. It was her Year Zero: the Fab Four had lit the flame of her passion for music, which would never go out.





After investing all her savings to buy the entire discography of the Liverpool quartet, Angelica begins to travel back and forth in time.listening and studying the sound worlds she encounters. She approaches the guitar as a self-taught: at first she plays in a mirror, taking the chords from books and reproducing them backwards, and then she convinces herself that she is out of tune. Fortunately she asks for help from her school’s gospel choirmaster, who opens up a world that is still hers. The environment in which she grew up is very far from what she listened to as a teenager (sixties music, brit rock groups and house music) and can’t find an outlet. As soon as possible, he leaves the province to reach Milan to make music. Between jam sessions at the historic Milanese venue Scimmie and many others, he starts playing his songs around. After a short while she became the leader of Santa Margaret, the band with which she became known to the general public.

Between 2016 and 2017 he realized he had things to say in a different form and outside of the music he made with the band, and she thus begins to work on her pieces alone, no longer in a rehearsal room but at home with a guitar, piano and PC. In 2019 Angelica inaugurates her solo adventure with the album “Quando fine la festa”, which received excellent feedback from the public and critics, leading her to perform in the main Italian clubs and festivals including MI AMI 2019, Home Festival and Zoo Music Fest. She was also chosen to open the Italian tour of Miles Kane, English singer-songwriter co-founder with Alex Turner of the Last Shadow Puppets, and entered into a partnership with Gibson for the tour and recording of the album. In November 2019 she collaborated with the actor Giacomo Ferrara (the “Spadino” of the acclaimed Netflix series Suburra) for the single “Vecchia novità”. In 2020 he performed in streaming for Levi’s and for Patrizia Pepe. In the same year he released the singles “C’est Fantastique”, “Il momento giusto” and “L’ultimo bicchiere”, triptych of songs that anticipated the publication, in February 2021, of the new album of unreleased songs “Storie di un appuntamento”.