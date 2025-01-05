The magic of the Three Wise Men is getting closer and, how can we not talk about Àngel Pons if Three Kings Parade of trafficking. For 15 years, the TVE presenter has been the voice in charge of narrating one of the most magical nights of the year for Spanish children and families.

His narration and enthusiasm have been a fundamental part of this event, whether from Barcelona, ​​where he presented the parade for 12 years, or from Madrid, which has been his stage for the last 3 years.

The most personal side of Àngel Pons

But what else is known about the iconic narrator of the Three Kings Parade? Here we tell you. Àngel Pons (42 years old) is a Catalan journalist born in Maçanet de la Selva, Girona. As revealed in an interview with ‘The Plural’from a very young age he knew that his vocation was to communicate. «From a very young age it was clear to me that I did not want to be a footballer, firefighter or police officer, like the rest of the children. “I was clear that I wanted to be a communicator,” he said.

In addition, he added that he always found inspiration in journalism figures such as Luis Mariñas, Jesús Hermidas, Carrascal and Andreu Buenafuente, who taught him that information can be treated from a creative and close approach, without having to be constantly flat.









His career

His passion for journalism came when he was a teenager. At 15 years old, Pons was already part of the Maçanet de la Selva television team, working as a sports presenter and later presenting a live magazine show. From that moment, he was clear about what he was going to dedicate the rest of his life to and decided to pursue a degree in Journalism at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​from which he graduated in 2004.

Since then, he has worked as a reporter, announcer, presenter and even as a professor at his alma mater. Currently, he is known for his work as a presenter of different programs such as ‘La Hora’ on La1, ‘La Vuelta Ciclista a España’, ‘España Directo’ or his current position as a news presenter for Canal24 Horas, where he demonstrates his versatility.

His relationship with Laura Pavía, TVE journalist

On a personal level, Àngel shares his life with Laura Pavía, a Valencian journalist who also works on TVE’s Canal 24Horas. She has a degree in Journalism from the University of Valencia and a Master’s degree in Television Journalism from the RTVE Institute. Previously she worked as a news editor for the Economy section of the newspaper ‘Las Provincias’.

Together with Àngel, they have built a solid relationship full of tender moments that they share with their followers on social networks. The communicator even recently made a ‘recap’ of her 2024, where she shared several photographs of the trips, events and coverage that they have carried out with Àngel, demonstrating the mutual support that they provide to each other in their career.

With the countdown to narrate one more night of the Three Kings Parade, Àngel Pons distinguishes himself as a versatile professional and a man committed to his career, his dreams and his girlfriend.