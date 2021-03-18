Ángel Lopez, who will replace Tony Succar in I am, great battles, great celebrities, is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and producer, best known for having been the lead singer of the band. They are by Four.

The interpreter was born in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, and from a very young age he showed interest in music, so at the age of 17 he began a career as an artist.

In 1997, the artist became part of They are by Four and, in 2003, the group obtained international recognitions, such as the Latin Grammy, Gold Record and 6 Billboard awards. What’s more, “In pure pain”, the most successful song of the band, remained for 43 weeks in the first places of the prestigious American magazine.

Angel Lopez He is also known for having worked with the Puerto Rican rapper ‘Big Boy’ in the featuring of the song “My eyes cry for you” and for his outstanding presentation with the NSYNC group.

Lopez has collaborated with Tony Succar for the songs “Más de mi” and “Por amor”, which shows that he has an excellent professional relationship with the Peruvian percussionist.

Ángel Lopez excited to reach I am

After being announced as the temporary replacement for Tony Succar, singer-songwriter Ángel Lopez commented that he was very excited about his upcoming entry to Yo soy.

“I am here to meet Peruvian talent. It is an honor to be part of I am. The flavor and the music are already here ”, said the interpreter.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.