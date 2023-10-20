Aneth Acosta had something to talk about in recent days after it became known that her own friend, ‘Isa’ Pantoja, daughter of the famous singer Isabel Pantoja, decided to cancel her invitation to her wedding on the same day of the event and they did not let her enter. After this controversy in Spain, many are curious to know who the person is that she continues to claim to have a friendship with. ‘Chabelita’. In this note we give you more details about it.

YOU CAN SEE: The luxurious wedding of ‘Chabelita’, daughter of Isabel Pantoja, on a farm in Andalusia

What happened to Aneth Acosta and Isa Pantoja?

The well-known daughter of Isabel Pantoja would have withdrawn the invitation to her wedding Aneth Acosta, who until recently was a very good friend of hers. However, the first person mentioned decided to go anyway with her husband despite the refusal of those engaged.

Aneth Acosta. Photo: Instagram/Aneth Acosta

According to the Spanish press, the married couple decided to prohibit Aneth from entering when she was arriving at the event venue. Thus, the security personnel prevented her from passing. This unleashed the anger of the Peruvian influencer, who threatened to make a scandal.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to ‘Chabelita’, the Peruvian daughter of the singer Isabel Pantoja who she adopted in Lima?

Who is Aneth Acosta, ex-friend of ‘Chabelita’?

Aneth Acosta is a Peruvian fashion blogger and influencer popularly known as Aneth Styles. In Peru, she was a recurring guest on the program ‘The night is mine’. Her name sounded louder in 2018, when Antonio Pavon, former reality boy, revealed conversations in which she spoke disparagingly of Peruvians. In 2020, the content creator tried to enter politics and ran for Congress, without success.

Aneth Acosta was kicked out of ‘Chabelita’ Pantoja’s wedding. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Aneth Acosta

Thanks to her friendship and closeness with ‘Chabelita’ Pantoja, Aneth became known in Spain. This helped her to be part of the reality show ‘Survivors’, in which she was able to meet her now husband, Guillermo Gutiérrez, whom she married in 2020, and ‘Isa’ was her godmother. In addition, she appeared at the ‘Big Brother VIP’ galas to defend the daughter of the famous Spanish singer from various accusations of infidelity.

#Aneth #Acosta #Peruvian #invitation #wedding #Isa #daughter #Isabel #Pantoja #cancelled