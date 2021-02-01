The owner of foreign companies extradited to Russia from Spain Andrey Kushul, accused of tax evasion in the amount of almost three billion rubles. The man was detained in Europe in August 2020 on the territory of the Kingdom of Spain. According to the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina VolkOn January 31, the person involved in the criminal case was handed over to Russian law enforcement officers for further extradition to Moscow.

Andrey Kushul. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

In the period from 2011 to 2016, Kushul headed one of the companies in St. Petersburg, which was engaged in the import of foreign-made equipment to Russia – snowmobiles and jet skis. Together with other accomplices, he organized the production of fictitious accounting documents and entered deliberately inaccurate information in the financial statements of a commercial organization. This made it possible to evade taxes in the amount of more than 2.8 billion rubles.

As reported in the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation, Kushul is accused of committing crimes under Part 3 of Art. 33, item “b”, part 2 of Art. 199 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Organization and management of tax evasion payable by an organization by including deliberately false information in the tax return, on an especially large scale”), pp. “A”, “b” part 2 of Art. 199 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Evasion of taxes payable by an organization by including knowingly false information in a tax return by a group of persons by prior conspiracy on an especially large scale”).

What is known about Andrei Kushul?

Andrey Veniaminovich Kushul was born on March 29, 1961. Since 1994 together with his business partner Roman Kanevsky he owned the Rosan holding, one of whose companies – Rosan Trade – acted as a dealer for the Canadian machine-building equipment Bombardier.

In 2017, Andrey Kushul was included in the rating of billionaires of Delovoy Petersburg, occupying 255th place with a fortune of 1.42 billion rubles.

Rosan Trade LLC imported into Russia the products of the Bombardier company – snowmobiles and jet skis, the price of which was artificially high: according to the documents, the goods passed through several one-day firms. According to open sources, the Russian company has been the official distributor of Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) equipment since 1994, and since 2002 it has become the only official distributor in Russia.

After a tax audit, a criminal case was opened on the fact of tax evasion. According to the investigation, Kanevsky and Kushul in the period 2012–2014 entered inaccurate information in the company’s accounting documents, in particular, expenses that reduce the taxable base for income tax, about the company’s right to apply VAT tax deductions, etc. …

A criminal case on the fact of non-payment of taxes was initiated by the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in St. Petersburg in June 2016. The total amount, including penalties and fines, amounted to almost 1.6 billion rubles. Later, in the course of the investigation, the amount of damage increased, since tax inspectors discovered arrears also for the period 2014-2015.

Kanevsky and Kushul left the country after the first interrogation. In December 2018, Kanevsky was detained in Lithuania.

As the investigators found out, the persons involved in the criminal case committed their criminal actions using the offshore companies ACMA Engineering Limited and Kerinea Limited. The data on the latter company appeared as a result of the so-called Panama Papers scandal, when the data of the registrar Mossack Fonseca got on the Internet.

Kanevsky and Kushul were put on the federal wanted list in the summer of 2017, and they were charged in absentia. In July 2018, by a decision of the Vsevolozhsk City Court, both entrepreneurs were detained in absentia. The CFO of the company was also involved in the tax evasion case Andrey Bogdanov, who, as the investigation reported, entered false information in tax returns, as well as the investment director Elena Shelkova… In 2018, they were sentenced to probation, but then amnestied.

In order to compensate for damage to the property belonging to the businessmen, namely five land plots, a residential building and two non-residential buildings, an arrest was imposed. Also, during the searches conducted, more than 1.2 thousand snowmobiles and jet skis with a total value of over one billion rubles were seized and subsequently arrested.

The property of the bankrupt Rosan-Motosport LLC was sold in 2020. The arrested snowmobiles, ATVs and other equipment for outdoor activities were sold to the only bidder. The transaction amount was RUB 495 million.

The company also owes its debt to Sberbank. According to the Card Index of Arbitration Cases, in 2015, an agreement was signed to open a credit line worth more than 2 billion rubles. In connection with non-fulfillment of obligations, Sberbank initiated the bankruptcy of Rosan. In 2018, the debt of LLC Trading House Rosan Saint Petersburg to a credit institution amounted to 1.293 billion rubles. After an unsuccessful attempt to collect debts from the company, Sberbank initiated the insolvency process of Andrei Kushul.