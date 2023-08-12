Luis Miguel sparked a controversy during his time in Argentina with the ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’. The ‘American Breakfast’ program (from América TV) broadcast the journalist’s statements louis ventura, which ensures that the artist who performed at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires is not the true “Sol de México”, but one of the three doubles that the singer of “La Bikina” brought with him to replace him during the 10 shows in gaucho lands. However, the origin of these speculations goes back a long way, with Andrés Rey, a double that he assures replaced ‘LuisMi’.

Who is Andrés Rey, one of Luis Miguel’s doubles?

His real name is Andrés Urrustarazu, later he adopted the artistic Andrés Rey. Of Basque-French descent, he was born on August 12, 1971, in Lomas de Zamora (Argentina). The real Luis Miguel was born on April 19, 1970, in San Juan (Puerto Rico).

His debut as Luis Miguel’s double was made in December 1996. Although he had already been contacted a year ago, by a friend of Luisito Rey, the father of “Sol”. According to him, they called him to an emergency to distract the press, stationed outside the Four Seasons hotel. He just came out to greet them from the window of the presidential suite.

Andrés Rey began to imitate Luis Miguel at the end of the 90s. Photo: Andrés Rey Instagram

Over the years, he perfected the art of imitating the ‘Sol de México’ and turned it into a family business. “I started by lip-synching. I started to study Luismi’s movements, to dress better, I learned to move on stage. I started rehearsing techniques to place the voice, ”she recounted.

“(Now) my son Ciro helps me in streaming, my brother in hiring, my other brother is in charge of sound. My mother also participates in what is related to the emails, ”she explained, in an interview with Clarín.

However, Andrés Rey claims not to be a fan of Luis Miguel. “I am a big fan of his music. I do not idealize it, I observe it to recreate it“, he pointed.

According to what he said, he knows Luis Miguel in person: “I saw it about four times, never the two alone. In hotels, in sound check. There is always a staff around, greet very polite, respectful”.

Andrés Rey works imitating Luis Miguel in private events. Photo: Andres Rey Instagram

Did Andrés Rey replace Luis Miguel in a concert?

In November 2010, Luis Miguel presented a concert at Juan Gilberto Funes in San Luis (Argentina). However, Andrés Rey assured more than one medium that he replaced him in the middle of the show. During the interview with Clarín, he affirmed that the scoop on the use of doubles did not come from him. “It was a journalist from San Luis who infiltrated dressing rooms and saw one leave from the right and another enter from the left. And she blew up in the media. Details I did not give. There was a confidentiality contract. On behalf of the production there was no anger, ”he said.

“I am an actor who personifies Luis Miguel. I make you believe that you see it. and you see it”, he concluded.

