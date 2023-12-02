While the Guadalajara Sports Club continues with its participation during the Apertura 2023 tournament, the red and white management is already planning what is coming for the Clausura 2024 tournament, therefore, the sports director, Fernando Hierro He is handling reinforcement options in the winter transfer market and in the last few hours a candidate has emerged.
The Sacred Flock is looking to reinforce its attack and the winger sector is where they would have an element under the magnifying glass recently, it is the 21-year-old youth player, Andres Montanoa player who can play on both sides as a winger and who has been doing well at Mazatlán FC.
The origins of the footballer go back to the basic forces of Monarchs Morelia Prior to his disappearance, starting in the summer of 2020 he was part of the U-20 of the purple team and it was not until the summer of 2022 that he managed to be promoted to the first team, so he has approximately a year and a half of having started his career in the First Team. Division.
In the U-20 category he scored 21 goals in 56 player games and since he has been part of the first team he has played 44 games where he has been able to score four times and grant a couple of assists.
At 21 years old, he is one of the jewels of the Cañoneros, since his performance in the last semester aroused the interest of the Guadalajara team, since with his youth he was an important part in their participation in the Leagues Cup 2023 where he finished with two goals.
Likewise, in the Apertura 2023 he conceded two assists in seven starts with the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ team. According to information from the portal Passion Herd of Bolaviphis arrival in Verde Valle could occur due to the imminent loss of Alexis Vega of the team, so the Guadalajara board sees in him the qualities they need for the position in the next tournament.
