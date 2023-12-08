Since he was born, he knew music and fame closely, because his father Cucho Galarza He is one of the members of the famous group Rio. Andres Galarza As he grew up, he realized that he also wanted to be an artist and decided to make his own path in the world of entertainment. In an interview with La República, the young man says that one of his dreams is to appear in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ and reveals why he regretted studying a professional career.

The young artist now rubs shoulders with famous musical groups like ‘Afrodisiaco’, with whom he has just released a new song titled ‘Rendición’.

—You are the son of Cucho Galarza, you have grown up with music, but you still decided to study a career that was completely unrelated, how did it happen?

—Everything was fine, but I didn’t adapt well to the work environment. I got depressed, I felt like it had been a mistake, but music is an underlying thing, that is, it was always there, of course I finished my degree. I got frustrated and music was always there, it’s something that comes from me.

—What career did you study and why did you regret studying?

—I studied Political Science, I finished it, although I regretted not having studied Law. My main passion has always been music, but I still believed that I should study. At 15 years old I let myself be guided by a well-known person and although I wanted Law I ended up paying attention to him. Then I realized that it was not what I wanted nor was it objective. I felt frustrated and that I had made a mistake. I just had to move on.

—Many famous Peruvians like Gianmarco or Lucía de la Cruz have supported their children’s careers. What was she like in your case? Was there support?

—Happily, there was never any pressure from him or from my uncles (referring to the other members of Rio), they supported me and support me to the extent possible, but there was never a ‘you have to do this’ or ‘you have to be like that’. Maybe when I get into something I try to finish the task.

Andrés Galarza is a Peruvian musician. Photo: Instagram

—And along that path you haven’t received comparisons with your father? Or maybe from the Peruvian rock fans themselves…

—Well, yes, I know that if I start making music it will be inevitable that they will compare it with the work of my dad and his colleagues, that is inevitable and that also forces me to do it very seriously. I had to be extremely responsible and take it very seriously. They are my inspiration, but suddenly for the sound not because I have other rock influences like Los Prisioneros.

—Why did you choose to be a soloist and not a band like Rio?

—That is totally ruled out, it sounds ugly to say it, but no. They have proposed it to me, but I am going where I am going and I like where I am currently.

—When did you click with the music? How did you realize you wanted to sing?

—I always liked the environment, since I was a child I always saw that it was a very enthusiastic environment. I was always very introverted, no one wanted to join a group with me, well, that changed, but the thing is that at the time it didn’t cross my mind as a child to be a musician. I always wanted to be a lawyer, like my grandfather, but then I grew up, I learned to play guitars by chance, because no one taught me too. As a teenager I already knew that I wanted to have something to do with music.

—And now you have released a song with Afrodisíaco titled ‘Rendición’ that has had a good response from the public…

—We are very excited, Koki has a special voice. We have managed to get the song into several playlists on Spotify, we are seeing quite quickly that it is spreading on YouTube. It is a fresh song for the family and one that has been well accepted. Some even ask me to sing it.

—Afrodisiaco’s songs usually appear in various national productions such as ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, would it be one of your dreams to sing there?

—I would love to, I’ll light candles (so that happens). Many people have told me that the song is like ‘At the bottom there is room’. This theme would be necessary for the soundtrack of the series. I hope to appear at some point, I don’t know how that is handled, but I hope that the producers or the people in charge listen to the voice of the people, which is the voice of God. It makes me excited. In 2019 I did make a song and it appeared in a novel, although of course, it was just a few seconds.

—Are there any Peruvian artists you might want to collaborate with? If Daniela Darcourt talked to you?

—I am fully open, willing to talk with any artist who agrees to collaborate with me and we will continue watching. (Daniela) It would be great if she told me, although she is on ‘Olympus’. I am delighted.