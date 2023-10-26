This October 26, the grand final of Miss International 2023 was held in Japan, in which the Venezuelan model Andrea Rubio was the only winner, who dazzled the pageant jury with her glamorous participation and oral performance. Below we will reveal a little more about her.

Who is Andrea Rubio, the young woman who won the ninth crown at Miss International 2023?

The Venezuelan model was born on November 27, 1998, so to date she has only 24 years. At her young age she has earned a great space in the world of catwalks, but this is not her only occupation, as she is also a journalist and fashion designer.

Likewise, she is a famous fashion businesswoman and influencerand only in your account instagram Officially, she is followed by more than half a million people, with whom she usually shares her daily life, as well as beauty tips and her social work in favor of education in Venezuela.

It should be noted that Andrea Rubio has a bachelor’s degree inAudiovisual and Multimedia Communications,with emphasis onCorporate social responsibility, from the University of La Sabana, in Chía, Colombia. He is also fluent in Spanish and English. Among his hobbies are Olympic gymnastics, flamenco, ballet and urban dance.

Andrea Rubio was crowned the new Miss International 2023. Photo: Composition LR/Twitter.

How was Andrea Rubio’s participation in Miss International 2023?

As is known, the beauty queen was crowned the new Miss International 2023 after participating in the Miss Venezuela 2022 pageant, in which she won the crown of Miss Venezuela International.

To get this title in the international beauty pageant, Andrea Rubio He had to meet a series of requirements, including: attitude, punctuality, facial beauty, body proportion, intelligence and his social contribution. Furthermore, in the final, which was held this Thursday, October 26, their parades in typical costume, swimsuit and gala stood out.

This was the gala dress that Andrea Rubio wore at Miss International 2023. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram.

