André Ventura is already a popular right-wing politician in Portugal and, during his campaign for the country's legislative elections, held last weekend, he also became popular in Brazil for having stated that he would “bar” President Lula from entering his country if his right-wing Chega party won enough seats in Parliament to make him the new Portuguese Prime Minister.

Chega, founded by Ventura in 2019, did not win the legislative elections, but more than tripled its number of deputies in parliament, going from 12 seats to 48, becoming, at this moment, the third largest political force in the country, and a key piece for the future of the Portuguese right, which may even come to govern, but is currently experiencing a period of uncertainty after the leader of the center-right Democratic Alliance (AD), Luís Montenegro, stated that he did not “want to close a agreement with Chega” to form a government due to the strong positions adopted by the party against illegal immigration.

Born on January 15, 1983, Ventura began his political career working for the Social Democratic Party, the PSD, the main party of the current center-right coalition, which won the largest number of seats in parliament. Ventura was elected councilor for this party, taking office in 2017 and resigning in 2018, the year in which he left the PSD because he felt “betrayed”. In 2021, the right-wing politician was a candidate for President of Portugal, reaching third place and more than 490 thousand votes.

Ventura has a law degree from Universidade Nova de Lisboa and a doctorate in public law from the University of Cork, Ireland.

The Portuguese politician, who defines himself as “liberal in economics and conservative in morals”, has been compared several times with former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), having been supported by Bolsonaro and his children during the legislative elections . Bolsonaro even made a video asking for votes and support for Ventura and Chega.

Ventura founded Chega in 2019 to contest that year's European legislative elections. He was unsuccessful, however, achieving significant seats in the Portuguese parliament in the early legislative elections that took place in the country in 2022, won by the Socialist Party (PS).

When thanking Bolsonaro for his support, Ventura criticized the Portuguese left, which in theory was the big loser in these elections, losing seats in parliament and making the path to the rise of a new socialist prime minister difficult, a position that was being occupied by a member of this political spectrum since 2015.

Ventura is a strong supporter of a constitutional reform in Portugal and defends the reduction of the number of deputies in parliament, chemical or physical castration for those convicted of rape or sexual violence against children, life imprisonment, an increase in the sentence for those convicted of corruption, the limitation of the positions of prime minister and government ministers only to Portuguese citizens and the end of gender ideology.

During his speech on Sunday (10), Ventura stated that Chega had been the “big winner of election night” and emphasized the importance of the AD accepting to negotiate with his party so that a right-wing government could assume executive power in Portugal.

“We still don't know how this night will be known in the history of Portugal, but there is one fact that we are already certain of: this is the night that bipartisanship ended in Portugal”, said Ventura in reference to the latest disputes between the PS and the PSD, party of Luís Montenegro.

“Only a leader of a very irresponsible party will let the PS govern when we have in our hands the possibility of creating a government of change”, he declared at that moment.

Ventura has worked as a university professor in Portugal and also as a sports commentator on a TV channel, where he became quite popular. In his doctoral dissertation he criticized what he called “penal populism” and the “stigmatization of minorities”.

Sometimes labeled as an anti-immigration politician, Ventura is a strong supporter of greater control over Portuguese borders.

In a speech given in January, Ventura emphasized the need for greater border control in Portugal, so that only those who “loved” it could enter the European country.

Ventura is a strong critic of Lula, and his speeches against the left-wing Brazilian president have been going on for a long time. Last year, when the Brazilian president visited the country, Ventura said: “Lula da Silva must be condemned for his proximity to Russia and for his inability to see the suffering of the Ukrainian people, contrary to the diplomacy that Portugal has done well, in European scope, for its proximity to China, for its hesitation in condemning the South American dictatorships that have caused so much pain, poverty and suffering, but above all and above all, for the level of corruption it represents”.

The rise of Ventura and Chega on the Portuguese political scene reflects a significant change in the power dynamics at this time. The result of the 2024 legislative elections solidifies the right-wing party as a force to be reckoned with and Ventura as an important name for Portugal's political future.

“This victory has to be heard in many parts of the country”, said the Portuguese politician in his speech on Sunday, where he stated that his party, having increased its number of seats in parliament, was the big winner of the legislative elections.

“It must be heard in the palace of Belém [residência

da Presidência] where a President of the Republic [falando sobre Marcelo Rebelo

de Sousa] he tried to condition the Portuguese vote at the last minute”, he said, adding that “these good Portuguese people knew what they wanted and that they would not allow themselves to be conditioned, and those who choose the government of Portugal are the Portuguese and no one else”.

At that moment, the right-wing politician stated that his party “was the most persecuted party in all of history” and emphasized that he hoped that the mainstream media and analysts would now rethink the “words they said [sobre o partido] for a few years now.”

Portugal's uncertain political future began to be discussed this week, with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa holding consultations with the parties that will make up the new parliament. Luís Montenegro, leader of the AD, has already commented on forming a minority government without the support of Chega, with whom, it seems, he should not want to negotiate.