The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, determined the dismissal of Anderson Torres, then DF Security Secretary, this Sunday, 8, after the invasion of Bolsonaristas in Brasilia.

“I determined the dismissal of the DF Security Secretary, at the same time that I put all the security forces on the streets, with the determination to arrest and punish those responsible. I also requested support from the federal government and put the GDF at its disposal”, wrote Ibaneis in his account on twitter.

Torres is a delegate of the Federal Police and the corporation is subordinated to the Ministry of Justice. He is the subject of investigation for participating in a live of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in July, when the former president questioned, without evidence, the fairness of the electoral process.

Still in December, when the demonstrations completed more than 1 month, Torres, stated “that since the beginning of the “demonstrations” the Ministry of Justice, through the Federal Police (PF), maintained “close contact” with the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) of the Federal District and with the district government in order to contain the violence and restore order.

Affiliated to União Brasil, Torres he was nominated, in 2021, by Bolsonaro for the position of Minister of Justice and Public Security. He was nominated and took office the next day, losing his post on December 31, 2022. The delegate was a strong ally of the former president.

With the new presidential administration, Torres returned to his position in public security in the Federal District. This Sunday, the day of the invasion in Brasilia, he was out of the country. He even commented on the case on social media, before being exonerated.

“Disorder is inconceivable and disrespect for institutions is unacceptable. I determined that all members of the Military Police and the Civil Police act firmly so that order is restored with the utmost urgency. Vandalism and depredation will be fought to the fullest extent of the law,” he wrote.

In Brasilia

The Governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), told Reuters that all security forces were placed on the streets to combat the invaders of the seat of the Three Powers.

Ibaneis was also asked why the GDF did not act sooner, since it was known that the coup demonstrators were planning an action in Brasília, but he did not respond.