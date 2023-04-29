‘Miguelito Peru’ It is news now, since he has recently appeared involved in outings with Karelys Molina, better known as “Robotina”, who was approached by the cameras of the program Magaly Medina and could not avoid running away from questions about a possible relationship between the two. In the following note, she knows who is the influencer who is shaping up to be the new lover of the young artist.

Who is ‘Miguelito Peru’?

Miguel Alessandro Avalos, better known as ‘Miguelito Perú’, has drawn the attention of the media for his alleged link with ‘Robotina’. He is 27 years old and is a well-known influencer who was born on the TikTok platform and who is now about to reach 100 million ‘likes’ on the renowned digital medium.

Miguel has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. Photo: miguelito_peru/Instagram

What did ‘Miguelito Peru’ study?

michael alessandro lives in Lima and studied Industrial Engineering. However, ‘Miguelito’ is known more for the talent of content creation.

How many followers does ‘Miguelito’ have on TikTok?

Miguel Alessandro Avalos He has more than 3.4 million followers on TikTok. Also, due to the amount of content he produces, the influencer is about to reach 100 million ‘likes’.

Miguel gave an interview some time ago about his remarkable growth in social networks. Photo: miguelito_peru/Instagram

What is the relationship between ‘Miguelito Perú’ and ‘Robotina’?

Recently, the popular ‘Robotina’ was intercepted by the cameras of Magaly Medina and he was asked what kind of relationship he has with ‘Miguelito Peru’. She assured that they are still getting to know each other, but she has noticed that he is a calm, humble and thoughtful boy.

“I’m getting to know him. Newly. We had not said anything that we were dating or anything, for people we were friends (…). He is a quiet boy, he is humble, he has good vibes. mHe likes him because he is kind, he has very good things that I like about himhe. He treats me very well, he is cute and attentive, he is thoughtful,” Karelys asserted.

‘Robotina’ denies having been unfaithful to ‘Robotín’ with tiktoker

After being caught with a tiktoker, ‘robotine‘ was approached by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” to be consulted by the exposed images. Given this, she at all times denied having been unfaithful to ‘Robotín’ because he assures that he met ‘Miguelito’n recently.

‘Robotín’ claims to know the new heartthrob of ‘Robotina’

The popular “Robotín” was on the Magaly Medina program after the “Robotina” ampay was shown. The surprising thing was when the comedian revealed that he knew the young man with whom his ex-partner was seen, since he himself introduced them.

“She says: ‘I just met him (the tiktoker)’, but I introduced him to him last year in an activation. I only know him by sight. (…) I wish him all the happiness in the world,” he said live.

