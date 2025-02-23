02/23/2025



Updated at 13: 57h.





Than the Zurich Marathon of Seville It is fertile land of opportunities for many elite corridors who never in their trajectories have faced the bloody challenge of the 42 kilometers, it is well known. This Sunday, February 23, on its 40th anniversary, the test has honored its history, claiming its particular DNA. The one who has led him to become one of the most appreciated marathons in the world in which they have participated today 14,000 athletes. Seville is a springboard that opens doors to the Marathonians, many, as in this interview with ABC in Seville was recognized by his plusmarchist of victories, Tina María Ramos. The winner of 2025 in the male category, Selemon Barega, is a widely known background athlete, although he debuted in the distance, but less clues was his winner, the Ethiopian Anchinalu Dessi Genaneh22, born on January 9, 2023.

Champion also of the Sub 23 category, has been the 61st of the General and, which was imposed on the goal, a relative surprise taking into account the development of the test. The tour ended with a time of 2: 22.17 And his partials were the following: 16:45 in the first five kilometers, 33:34 in 10k, 50:05 in 15k, 1:10:56 on the average, 1:24:02 in 25k, 1: 1: 1: 1: 41:06 in 30k and 1:57:59 in 35k. At the passage of kilometer 30, the famous ‘Wall’, was fourth, and then took advantage of the wear of the first classified to place himself leader and take the victory.

Megeru retains the record

10k runner, 25k and media media, Its premiere in the distance of Filipides occurred in Seville and through the big door. Its 2:22:17 is the eighth best brand of all time in the Hispanic test. Although he had not played marathons, he had tested in the 21 kilometers, completing three stockings. In Azpeitia registered 1:08:53 in 2022; and in Milanin 2023 and 2024, 1:07:30 and 1:07:55. He also ran a 10K in 2022 in Valencia with a time of 31 minutes and a second. Surely his triumph in Seville, even without a record of the test (Alemu Megeru continues to hold with his 2:18:52 of 2022), he serves to place himself on the map and continue this path, triumphant in his premiere, by the 42 kilometers.