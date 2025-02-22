The runrún about A possible mole In the surroundings of Anabel Pantoja He has not stopped growing since Belén Esteban commented on the program Nor that we were shhh That it was suspicious that the press knew that Anabel Pantoja was going to travel to Seville, where they were waiting for him. The collaborator believes that There is someone who is filtering information of the influencer And his partner, and many have been the speculations that have been made, to the point that some friends of Anabel Pantoja have been asked about it and have had to uncheck.

One of them has been Raquel Bollowho has flatly denied being the top of Anabel Pantoja. “If you are looking for the mole Don’t look for it herethat I had no idea of ​​that, “said the designer this weekend.

The same line has followed Dulceida, who when asked about this matter in a Photocall of an event, has ruled out that she is who is filtering information about Isabel Pantoja’s niece.

“I have no idea of ​​thatI am asking her about the girl, which is what interests me, is the important thing, and that she is well now and the girl is the priority, “said Dulceida, also a recent mother since she gave birth to the past October 15 to his daughter Aria.

For its part, the influencer also Susana Molinavery friend of Anabel Pantoja, she has been worried about rumors about these alleged leaks.

“I’m going to be supersincer because I don’t sleep later, because When I get home, I turn around In case I have said something that I should not or have not been pleasant and I have understood me badly. I love my friend very much and if she has decided not to talk about the subject I will not be the one who does it, “he answered sharply.

In Molina’s words, Anabel is going through “a very complicated situation, obviously is not at your best“