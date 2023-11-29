Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 29/11/2023 – 21:59

With the appointment of the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Senator Ana Paula Lobato (PSB-MA) should inherit Dino’s eight-year term in the Senate and has been in office since the beginning of the year after the appointment of the running mate at the Ministry of Justice. Discreet in the National Congress, she received just 29 votes when she ran for state deputy for Maranhão in 2014. Lobato became the first substitute after an agreement between the minister and her husband, who is an influential state deputy in the state.

Ana Paula Lobato has held the position of senator since February, because Dino was never sworn in, as he was appointed to head the Ministry of Justice before the start of the legislature. If the minister’s name is approved by the Senate and he is appointed to the STF, Ana Paula could become the first substitute to fully fulfill the entire mandate of the ticket holder since redemocratization.

Born in May 1984, she is 39 years old and is the youngest parliamentarian among the 81 senators. When she leaves the Senate in 2030, she will be 46 years old.

Discreet in these first months of office, Lobato was marked by a gaffe at the end of September, during the testimony of the former minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), general Augusto Heleno, at the Parliamentary Committee Joint Inquiry (CPMI) on January 8th. The senator mistakenly read the name of the former president of the Military Dictatorship Ernesto Geisel, pronouncing it “Jeisel” instead of “Gaisel”, which is the correct pronunciation.

Another time when the senator appeared in the political news was in June, when, in the wake of criticism from government officials against the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, she contacted the National Monetary Council (CNM) to ask for the resignation of the economist. The movement did not bring results.

In important Senate votes, Ana Paula votes alongside the Lula government. She was in favor of tax reform and the fiscal framework, topics of interest to the Executive, and was opposed to the time frame, an issue that the government base was against. More recently, in the deliberation of the PEC that limits the powers of the STF, she was absent.

In the first ten months of the legislature, the senator proposed six bills, but none have been approved so far. One of the proposals seeks to amend the Maria da Penha Law to establish psychological support among the federal government’s support measures for victims of violence against women.

Dino’s ally replaced Ana Paula as a substitute

Ana Paula Lobato is the wife of state deputy Othelino Neto (PCdoB-MA), an ally of Dino in Maranhão. When the Minister of Justice was in his second term as governor of the State, Othelino was the president of the Legislative Assembly.

The choice of Ana Paula as Dino’s substitute would have been an arrangement made by the Minister of Justice in exchange for Othelino’s support for his successor, governor Carlos Brandão (PSB). During the pre-campaign last year, the state deputy threatened to leave the PCdoB to join the PDT, the party that launched senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA) for the Maranhão government.

Also due to discussions about Dino’s succession, Weverton distanced himself from Dino and was an opposition candidate to Dino and Brandão in the Maranhão elections. More than a year after the elections, he will be the rapporteur for the appointment of the Minister of Justice to the STF. The inclusion of Ana Paula as head of the ticket was crucial to keeping Othelino in the base that supported Brandão, who won the election in the first round with 51.3% of the valid votes.

At the beginning of this year, Brandão created a secretariat in Brasília to house Neto. In photos on social media, the state deputy appears in the Senate alongside the Minister of Justice and mayors from Maranhão.

This Tuesday, the 28th, Othelino announced on his social networks that he left the secretariat created by Brandão and that he would return to the Legislative Assembly of Maranhão. According to the deputy, he and the senator will return to live in the state.

Nine years ago, Ana Paula received just 29 votes for state deputy

In 2014, the senator contested her first elections for the Popular Socialist Party (PPS), now Citizenship. The position contested by Ana Paula was state deputy, but she was unsuccessful and received only 29 votes, a percentage lower than 0.01% of valid votes. On the other hand, Othelino was elected with 30,196 votes.

Born in Pinheiro, the same city as former president José Sarney, she ran for vice-mayor of the municipality in 2016, but her running mate, Dr. Leonardo Sá (PCdoB-MA), came in third place in the election.

Four years later, in 2020, she achieved her first electoral victory when she was elected vice-mayor on the ticket of Luciano Genésio (PP-MA), who achieved re-election in the municipality’s Executive.

The next victory occurred last year, when Flávio Dino received 2,125,811 votes to occupy a seat in the Senate (62.41% of valid votes) with her as a substitute.