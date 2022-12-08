Over the years, Raul Romero He has established himself as one of the most important and remembered television figures after his participation as a host in great programs such as “Habacilar” and “R con RR”. Despite this, the singer has always chosen to keep his private life out of the spotlight and take care of everything related to his wife and children.

Next, we tell you details that you did not know about Ana Lucia Romerothe older of his two daughters, who inherited her father’s artistic gift.

Raúl Romero and Carolina García-Sayan. Photo: The Republic

Who is Ana Lucia Romero?

Although Raúl Romero has preferred not to talk about his family in front of cameras, it is known that Ana Lucia Romero She became the first daughter of the popular ‘Cara de haba’ after the birth of her brother Joaquín, both the result of her solid marriage with Carolina Garcia-Sayan.

What do you work on?

Like her father, Ana Lucía has shown her taste for the artistic. According to the information that she shares on social networks, the young woman is currently studying in Miami, United States, where she also resides. Likewise, he has ventured into music and a few months ago he recorded a song with his father.

Ana Lucía was present in the video clip “Negocia” by Raúl Romero. Photo: composition/YouTube

Raúl Romero as his hero

Through his official TikTok account, Ana Lucia Romero shared an emotional video dedicated to his father. In this you can see a variety of photos and videos of Raúl Romero along with his second heiress.

In the same way, he took advantage of the clip to highlight the profession that his father chose several years ago, as well as the best qualities he has, among which his sense of humor and his love for animals stand out.