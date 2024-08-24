The Cruz Azul Football Club remains the leader and undefeated in its return to the activity of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, in the corresponding Matchday 5 in their visit to La Corregidora they defeated the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 0-2 without any major problem and one of the goals was from their young 18-year-old youth player, Amaury Morales.
The player of the U-20 Celeste has received opportunities in the first team and after his participation with the Mexican U-20 team that obtained the pass to the World Cup of the category in Chile 2025, he returned to the call-ups of the first team after entering through Uriel Antuna at 82′ and scored the final 0-2 in favor of the Máquina Celeste.
The player has gone through the youth teams of the La Noria institution, from the U-18 to the first team, this was only his ninth game as part of the first team and it seems that he will continue to receive opportunities Martin Anselmi.
The winger can play on both sides of the pitch and has scored four goals in eight games with the U-20 team.
