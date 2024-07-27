After being arrested in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Amanda Rachelle Millerknown as “The Queen of the South”, was deported to the United States On May 30th to face drug trafficking and money laundering chargesaccording to the US Attorney’s Office.

Who is Amanda Rachelle Miller, “The Queen of the South”

Miller is a 33-year-old American citizen.had been fugitive for approximately three and a half years before her arrest in Mexico. Also known as “The Queen of the South” was arrested in Culiacan, Sinaloa, and handed over to U.S. authorities. Her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Rateau took place on July 3, 2024, where she was ordered detained in custody.

Prosecutors said federal agents first encountered her in late 2020 during an investigation into drug distribution at several motels in the Tucson, Arizona, area.

Amanda Rachelle Miller’s First Arrest

He November 12, 2020federal agents conducted an operation in a motel from the center of Tucson and arrested Miller as he fled the scene. In one of the rooms, they found quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, a vacuum sealing device, a digital scale, more than $25,000 in cash and two drug distribution ledgers, one of which had Miller’s name written on the back cover. It was Indicted in federal court on November 13, 2020, and arraigned on December 1, 2021, but fled after being released pretrial and fled to Mexico.

Undercover operation

At the end of September 2021, a Undercover agent made contact with Miller through social media, posing as a narcotics buyer. Miller used the alias “Reina Sur” and claimed to be “directly from the Sinaloa Cartel”. Over the next few months, she made large narcotics sales, revealing a network of criminal associates operating on her behalf in Southern Arizona. Agents also linked her, through recorded communications, to two historic drug seizures in April and August 2021.

Miller faces three separate federal criminal cases in Arizona courts: Charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

The maximum penalties for the numerous charges Miller faces range from 20 years in prison to life imprisonment, with fines ranging from $500,000 to $10 million.