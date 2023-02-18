Real Madrid faces Osasuna tonight at El Sadar in the match corresponding to matchday 22 of the League. The whites need to get all three points to put pressure on FC Barcelona before visiting Anfield, and they will have to do it, once again, without Karim Benzema.
The French footballer was ruled out of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for this match due to fatigue and having the Champions League match against Liverpool next Tuesday, the Italian coach decided not to risk it and instead called youth squad player Álvaro Rodríguez.
The Spanish-Uruguayan striker plays for Castilla, the Real Madrid subsidiary led by Raúl who plays for the First RFEF, and is one of the most promising players in the white youth academy. Álvaro comes from surprising half the world in the South American sub-20 championship where he scored 5 goals in 8 games.
Thus, Álvaro Rodríguez is part of the white expedition that will play against Osasuna tonight and there are many options that he will have minutes tonight since the team traveled without a 9. Not only Benzema was left out of the list, Mariano has also .
For Álvaro this is not his first call-up with the first team. Ancelotti already called him in the Champions League match against Leipzig and in the League against Sevilla last October. In both games he was a substitute and did not play a minute, although his chance to play for the first team would not be long in coming. On January 3, in the Third Round match of the Copa del Rey against Cacereño, he had 23 minutes. And today he could make his debut in the League.
In addition to Mariano and Benzema, Toni Kroos and Tchouameni are also out for this match. The big novelty, in addition to the youth squad, is the return of Eden Hazard.
goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis Lopez
defenses: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez and Rüdiger
Midfielders: Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos and Mario Martin
strikers: Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Álvaro
