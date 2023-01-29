At Real Madrid Castilla there is a very exciting generation of young talents and several of them have been called up to the U20 Copa América, as they are of Latin American descent. One of the most outstanding is Álvaro Rodríguez, who has already made his debut with the first team and is now showing all his ability with Uruguay.
The white youth squad scored three goals against Bolivia, and is one of the sensations of the tournament. Álvaro Rodríguez is an 18-year-old forward whose corpulence is frightening despite his young age. He measures 1.93 meters and his body is already fully prepared for the elite, although everything indicates that he can go further. The striker was born in Palamós, Catalonia, but was soon recruited for the youth ranks of Real Madrid, who signed him up to 2027 with a prohibitive termination clause for any club.
Despite being born in Spain, the player has chosen, at least for now, to play for Uruguay, although as we already know this decision is not final. Although from the South American country they already treat him like an idol and try to convince him to also become an absolute international.
Álvaro Rodríguez is the son of former soccer player Daniel “Coquito” Rodríguez, who was a member of Peñarol and Rapid Vienna. This has allowed him to have a benchmark at home, but all in the light of the fact that the jewel of Real Madrid will triumph on his own merits, since he is a footballer who drops goals and is capable of overcoming defenses through force. and the power. You will have to follow him very closely.
