Being a champion in the UFC is the greatest achievement that can be achieved in mixed martial arts (MMA). Only the best of the best reach this status, but sometimes the company is not happy with those who reach these positions. The most famous example is that of Demetrius Johnsonwho despite being a legendary champion, the UFC took advantage of him losing the belt to exchange it for another fighter. The case with Aljamain Sterling (24-4) is not so extreme, but the former bantamweight champion (135 pounds or 61.2 kilos) has not been treated in the best possible way.

In the documentary ‘UFC Fight Inc’ it was shown how Sterling was pressured to take the fight against Sean O’Malley after having fought three months ago and with an injury, a decision that made him lose the championship. The latest thing that has caused the American’s discontent has been that his fight against Movsar Evloev (18-0) at UFC 310 has been moved from the main card to the preliminaries. “The UFC will realize that we made a big mistake by not including this on the main card,” the former champion commented on his YouTube channel. Something that is disconcerting as it is a fight between a former champion and an undefeated prospect. What’s more, a challenger could emerge from this clash Ilia Topuria.

All this seems to find an answer in the style of Aljamain Sterling, which is not attractive to fans, and therefore does not sell. But let’s recap. The American of Jamaican descent began practicing the sport to get away from gang life who had absorbed some of his brothers. More specifically, he started in MMA after meeting Jon Jones. After debuting as a professional in 2011, he came to the UFC with an 8-0 record three years later. In Dana White’s company he had to fight 14 duels (11 wins and 3 losses) before having his chance for the belt against Petr Yan.

The then champion dominated the match from the beginning, but in the fourth round he landed a illegal knee that gave the championship to the candidate. In the rematch, The American spent most of the time on Yan’s back, winning the fight but causing boredom among the fans and discontent of the UFC. He would then add two successful defenses against TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo, both former champions. However, Sterling did not transcend as a superstar, so the company appointed him with what seemed to be the new Conor McGregor, Sean O’Malley.









In that fight, Sterling decided to abandon his style, which, although boring for many, was extremely effective. This took its toll on him, and he was knocked out in the second round. After that, he would decide to move up in weight, to the division in which Ilia Topuria occupies the throne, featherweight (145 pounds or 65.7 kilos). Here he won his first fight against Calvin Kattar, a striker whom he dominated with his wrestling throughout the entire fight. This strategy gave him victory, but continued to fuel his status as a poor seller.

Now, UFC 310 gives him the perfect showcase to show that he can generate interest. His rival, Movsar Evloev, is undefeated, and with a style almost identical to that of Aljamain. Both are, with permission Ilia Topuriathose who fight best in the division, so it will be a fight with high tension. It can also happen that they cancel each other out on the ground and the fight develops into exchanges of blows. Anything can happen, and whoever wins will be a name to take into account for the Topuria’s next defense.