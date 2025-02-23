02/23/2025



Updated at 4:53 p.m.





The Germans have an appointment with the polls this February 23, and the big question is how much weight the ultra -right will win in these elections. After Olaf Scholz, lost a motion of trust and dissolved the government coalition, the situation has been marked by uncertainty. Trump’s return and Elon Musk’s interference In European politics it is palpable. The slogan mega (Make Europe Great Again, in Castellao let’s make Europe big again) monopolizes more and more attention. In the middle of all one of the European locomotive records its second consecutive recession year. And the massive outrage in Munich starring an Afghan citizen who is still leaving fatal victims can tip the balance for more radical options.

The renewed face of the extreme right, Alice Weidel, leader of Alternative for Germany (AFD) enters with force in the country. The polls indicate that AFD earns adepts in second place with 22% of the votesaccording to Insa, 20% for Allensbach or 21% for Ipsos. Duplicating what he obtained in 2021 and growing more than any other game. This fact for an ultra -right -wing party is unusual in the German country since World War II.

Given the situation, Foreign Minister Scholz has not wondered if the German Democratic Center will continue to be united. Because one of the great issues of these elections is the possibility of maintaining the red line that serves as a containment to the ultra -right in the government.

Regarding the big question of the Government pactsaccording to the surveys the combination that seems to show more future to form government without including the Ultradeate of AFD passes through a government pact between CDU and SDP. And the leader of CDU, Friedrich Merz, despite his initial flirting with AFD, has made it clear that he will not negotiate with Alice Weidel.









A ascent candidate who has the support of Elon Musk

Weidel, 46, lives a rampant improvement of the party that It has gone from being a marginal option to a force that cannot be underestimated. In regional elections, its party has obtained results that range between 18.4% in the federated state of Hesse and 32.8% in Turingia.

For Weidel his great political example is Margaret Thatcher. “I am impressed by his biography, his way of swimming against the countercurrent, even when it is uncomfortable,” said the AFD leader to the newspaper ‘Bild’. His philosophy of “Low taxes, less state subsidies and privatization, something that agrees with Weidel’s ideas”says DW.

Admits that he likes to provoke to generate debate

The candidate was born on February 6, 1979 in the German city of Gütersloh, in North-Westphaly Rhine. As well -off, his father was a merchant of office furniture and his mother, a housewife. He considered studying medicine, but in the end he opted for Page Economics and Business Administration at the University of Bayreuth.

At the end of his studies he was already a graduated rise star with honors that he managed to work with prestigious institutions firms of the height of Goldman Sachs and Allianz Global Investors. He came to live six years in China already learn perfectly the Mandarin.

The change would come in 2013 when it joins AFD. Only two years later she was already chosen for the Federal Executive Committee of the party and, she continued to rise to her current position she got in 2022 as outgoing head of the party with Tino Chrupalla.

Weidel admits that He likes to provoke. “Polarization is a stylistic resource to start debates,” Weidel told ‘Neue Zürcher Zeitung’. Among his controversies is the one who came to talk about “girls with handkerchief” to refer to the problem of conservative Islam in his country. However, some They reproach his contradiction between his private and public life taking into account the traditionalist vision of his party.

Live between Switzerland and Germany And it is openly homosexual. She is married to Sarah Bossard, a Swiss film director of Esryanqués origin, with whom she has two adopted children. Details that have raised it even more. Although his double residence has caused the press to ask him more than once about where he taxes.

Now, it is presented with the motto “Time for Germany”. Migration is your star theme. And he wants to end the “asylum paradise in Germany.” His party proposes The reintroduction of compulsory military service And they want Align German interests with the relations of foreign countries such as China, USA or Russia.