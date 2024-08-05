Paris 2024, Alice D’Amato wins Olympic gold medal in gymnastics

Alice D’Amato won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in artistic gymnastics, while the queen of the specialty Simone Biles had to bow, due to a fall, settling for fifth place.

Alice D’Amato won with a score of 14.366 ahead of China’s Yaqin Zhou (14.100) and to the other Italian Manila Esposito (14,000). As mentioned, a fall and fifth place for the big favourite on the eve, the American Simone Biles (13,100).

Who is Alice D’Amato, gold medalist at Paris 2024, the tattoo of destiny and her twin sister Asia (absent due to injury at the Olympics)

Born in 2003 (21 years old), Alice D’Amato was born on February 7, 2003 in Genoa. She is 1.58m tall and has a twin sister – Asia, also a gymnastics champion. but absent from the Olympic Games in France due to injury. The specialties of the new Olympic champion? From floor exercise to uneven bars and beam. Paris was not her first Olympics: behind her is the Tokyo one. Literally behind her since after the Games three years ago she had the five Olympic rings and the words “Tokyo 2020” tattooed on her body.





Alice D’Amato began her career in artistic gymnastics at the age of 7, after having practiced dance for a short time. At 12 years old he moved to Brescia to train with the Bixia sports club, and in 2015 he made his debut in his first important competition (in C1 series). In 2017 in Montreal he was the protagonist in the International Gymnix in Montreal then European Championships in Glasgow 2018 with the gold medal in the team competition. Then the entry into the gold flames and the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart.

It was said before the Tokyo Olympics that saw her start together with her sister Asia with the fourth place in the team final for Italy and the qualification in the all-around final, finishing in 20th place. At the World Championships in Kitakyushu, she was eighth in the all-around. And now the consecration at the 2024 Paris Olympics. gold and also Silver Fairy with Angela Andreoli, Giorgia Villa, Elisa Iorio and Manila Espotivo (individual bronze).

Paris 2024, Gymnastics, Asia D’Amato and her twin’s gold medal: “Alice deserved it”

“As soon as the race was over I burst into tears, I understood that she could have won the medal. I hoped and believed in it, I couldn’t be happier for her: after everything we’ve been through we’ve managed to move forward and it’s right that she took this individual medal, I can’t wait to hug her”, the words of Asia D’Amato who commented on the historic success of her twin sister Alice on the beam at the Paris Games.

Asia, fourth in the team event in Tokyo, was unable to attend Paris due to the knee injury (cruciate ligament injury) suffered at the European Championships in Rimini last May.