He Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was assassinated this Wednesday night in Quito after leaving a political rally in the capital, he had already denounced threats against him.

The intimidations came from José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias ‘Fito’, a drug trafficker identified as the leader of Los Choneros, a gang that is said to have ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

What is known about the threats against Villavicencio and who is alias Fito?

The candidate was guarded by the authorities Photo: Twitter @EmergenciasEc

Threats against Fernando Villavicencio and his team

According to the authorities, The first threat against Villavicencio came on July 28 when a collaborator of the campaign of the candidate of the Construye Movement was approached by several subjects in the city of Manta, in Manabí.

On that occasion, the subjects told the campaign member that they wanted to send “a message” to Villavicencio from alias Fito.

It is the last time that your candidate touches the name of Fito

“This is the last time your candidate touches the name of Fito, the next time we are going to give it to him and to all those who are with him,” was the threat they launched against the candidate, according to reports from the local newspaper El Universo.

“They told him that if I kept mentioning the name of alias Fito and denouncing Los Choneros they are going to break me. And my decision was to continue with the presidential campaign,” Villavicencio said on the “Vis a Vis con Janet Hinostroza” program.

In that same program, The journalist also said that he received two more threats, this time from a cell phone in Indonesia. The number from which they wrote to him had a photo of alias Fito.

“One of the passive service soldiers received a message with the same threat against me and against the security team. But yesterday, we immediately boarded the plane to Quito, the same passive service officer received a new threat saying we are here at the airport. They knew exactly everything we do,” he recounted.

The record of alias Fito

According to the newspaper El Universo, alias Fito is serving a 34-year prison sentence at the Guayas 4 Deprivation of Liberty Center, also known as the Regional Prison.

The drug trafficker was arrested in 2011 and later convicted of the crimes of organized crime, drug trafficking and murder.

Alias ​​Fito is accused of being one of the leaders of Los Choneros, a criminal gang which, according to Insight Crime, arose in the 90s in Ecuador. Although they started out as small drug dealers, later they were extended to other crimes such as robberies, kidnappings, extortion and hired assassins.

“Since 2011, Los Choneros have evolved to become one of the most violent prison gangs in the country, with a permanent presence in penitentiaries throughout the Ecuadorian territory, and operations in multiple cities, where Los Choneros engage in micro-trafficking, assassination, extortion and smuggling,” notes Insight Crime.

The authorities also claim that Los Choneros are allies of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Fito is accused of leading Los Choneros since 2020, in the company of Junior Roldán, known as alias Júnior. Both, according to El Universo, were left in charge of the business of the criminal gang after the death of Jorge Luis Zambrano, alias Rasquiña, who was shot dead in a shopping center just a few months after being released from prison.

“When he died, everyone reported to me, what do we do, here and there. Even the authorities themselves came to talk to me. Here I spoke with my compa and told him that we are going to do things for the best, without violence, ”Fito told ‘La Posta’ -an Ecuadorian medium- about how he ended up leading the business.

His version, however, contrasts with that of other members of the organization who denounced divisions and leadership problems after Zambrano’s death.

Los Choneros have evolved to become one of the most violent prison gangs in the country.

In 2013, aliases Fito and Rasquiña escaped from La Roca prison, but were recaptured two months later and admitted to the Guayas jail.

Alias ​​Fito and his gang are also accused of being behind the prison riots that have left more than 400 dead. in Ecuadorian prisons.

A Police Intelligence report warned in 2021 that the leaders of Los Choneros ordered the prisoners to riot and “start riots in all the prisons” to prevent the transfer of some leaders of the criminal groups.

In April, The Ecuadorian media warned about the possibility of Fito being released after a resolution by the Guayaquil Penitentiary Guarantees Unit. The document, according to El Universo, declared the extinction of four of his sentences for the crimes of robbery, possession of weapons and organized crime.

The truth is that at the moment it is unknown who is behind the murder of Villavicencio. But a short video that went viral on social networks allegedly points to the criminal gang “Los Lobos”.

In the recording, a man reads a statement surrounded by a large group of individuals armed with rifles and, with his mouth covered by a ski mask, It is heard that the murder is supposedly for receiving money from organized crime for the electoral campaign and not fulfilling what was promised.

In another video, alleged members of “Los Lobos” denied their responsibility on Thursday. “Ecuador, do not be fooled. We are the GDO (organized crime group) Los Lobos, we do not cover our faces, nobody speaks for us and we do comply with peace.”

“We make it clear that we have never killed government or civilian people,” they say in the clip.

