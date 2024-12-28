Although, at times, it is too eschatological in its explanations, no one questions the meticulousness and seriousness of Ali BlackBet when evaluating your visits in extremis to public bathrooms. And it is that the influencer, who defines herself as “your bathroom taster of trust”, knows his role and executes it perfectly in each of his assessments.

From the lighting in the cubicle and the temperature of the water in the sink to the thickness of the toilet paper or the shape of the toilet, Ali does not overlook even the smallest detail. Its parameters were carefully established. It is not surprising, therefore, that his peculiar ‘service’ to citizens has aroused so much interest on social networks, accumulating millions of views with its TikTok videos.

Although she has only been ‘officially’ dedicating herself to testing and rating public bathrooms around the world for a few months, the truth is that the content creator has been focused on the internet for several years, publicly showing her skills. for makeup and music.

In fact, already in 2012, the influencerpassionate about rock and heavy metal, began sharing photographs on Instagram of performances in small venues where she played. Today, she is also the singer and bassist of three music bands, Brothers Till We Die, Grim Death and Pirate Queen-, with which he has played at international festivals.

At the same time, the artist has been involved in the development of her own personal brand on social networks, sharing makeup tutorials on their social networks and, since 2021, also demonstrating their vocal ability with the covers of songs that he publishes on his TikTok profile, many of which have reached thousands of views.

“The dream of my life”

However, it was her role as a “bath taster” that ended up catapulting Ali to fame, who, after spending so much time touring her concerts, began to realize that, due to nerves, came quite frequently to public bathrooms to relieve themselves.

A circumstance that, since March of this year, she has used to her advantage after inaugurating her “new character arc” on social networks, her stage as a “shitposter”, as she describes it, in the literal sense of the expression. “The dream of my life if you ask me”wrote the young woman, from Malaga, on her “day one shitting in public places.”

Since then, Ali, who already has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram, he has visited numerous corners of the capital, from the Retiro de Madrid to the Madrid City Hall, among many other places, to shed light on his followers about the quality of their public bathrooms, in case they need to resort them.





With a mix of humor and surrealism, the tiktoker He describes with great precision and ingenuity the elements that capture his attention, evaluating his own experience according to rigorous criteria and granting, between hyperbole and rigor, a rating that ranges from one to ten brushes, in the purest style of Letterbox or any other review platform.