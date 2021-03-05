The great ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who will receive Pope Francis this Saturday in Iraq in a historical encounter, is the spiritual leader of the Iraqi Shiite Muslims and one of the most important clergymen in the world for that minority branch of Islam.

Al-Sistani, 90, is credited with a valuable role in efforts to pacify Iraq following the 2003 US invasion and is known for supporting the separation between religion and state, a question still very much in debate today among Muslims.

The Ayatollah, proposed as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, has not appeared in public for a long time.

But this does not prevent him from receiving visits, maintaining a fluid online connection with an extensive network of followers around the world and, above all, being a key reference in the attempts to prop up the young Iraqi democracy in the face of its many challenges.

“His Holiness” lives in a modest house in the holy Shiite city of Najaf, south of Baghdad, near the mosque where the remains of Imam Ali, cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad and the first Imam of Shiism, who died in the century VII.

90% of the approximately 1.9 billion Muslims in the world belong to the Sunni branch, while the remaining 10% are Shiites, most of which live in Iraq and Iran, where they are predominant.

The missing hand

With this visit, Pope Francis will extend his hand to that other great family of Muslims, after having received them at the Vatican in 2016 Imam Ahmed al Tayeb of the Al Azhar Mosque in Cairo, the highest authority in Islam Sunni.

Al-Sistani is not Arab but Persian. He was born in the holy city of Mashhad, in northeastern Iran, in 1930. His family descends from Muhammad, as indicated by the black turban he wears.

He came to Najaf at the age of 21 to study at the seminary of the great Ayatollah Abul Qasem al Khoei, then the highest authority on Shiism.

Upon Al Khoei’s death in 1992, Al-Sistani succeeded him in that position which, like that of the Catholic Popes, is above nationality.

During the Government of Saddam Hussein (1979 to 2003), dominated by the Sunni minority of Iraq, his public figuration remained in an awkward stalemate.

A woman kisses the image of the Shiite leader Ayatollah Ali al Sistani. Photo: AFP

Under periodic house arrests, he generally stayed away from politics, and perhaps thanks to that low profile he escaped to the violent repression of the Baath partyby Hussein, which killed many Shiite clerics.

Since the US overthrow of Hussein and the Baath, the Grand Ayatollah has played a prominent role in Iraqi religious and political affairs.

His call for the Shiites to participate in the political process and his support for politicians and not clerics to take charge of the Government of Iraq marked a clear difference with the Shiite theocracy of neighboring Iran, where an ayatollah, Ali Khamenei, he holds the position of supreme leader and has the last word on all matters.

However, Al-Sistani defended that Islam be recognized as an official religion and that the laws do not contradict its principles, something that was enshrined in the Iraqi Constitution of 2005.

Time and again he urged the Shiites not to respond to the bombings and attacks by Sunni extremists who, since 2003, launched an insurgency against both US and Shiite troops.

His stance earned him two Nobel Peace Prize nominations, in 2005 and 2014.

However, in a twist, in 2014 he called on Iraqis to take up arms to defend the homeland of ISIS, when the Sunni jihadist group threatened Baghdad after having taken the northern Mosul, the largest city in Iraq.

A year later, during popular protests, Al-Sistani urged the Iraqi government to fight corruption, reform the judiciary and support the security forces.

His voice was heard again on the occasion of another wave of protests still underway, which began at the end of 2019 against the Government, to demand an end to corruption, jobs and better public services.

The ayatollah accused the Iraqi government and police of being responsible for the deaths of protesters and has demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

“No person or group, no side with a particular vision, no regional or international actor can seize the will of the people and impose it on them,” he said in November 2019 after the death of three protesters in a protest.

