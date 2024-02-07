With the single “Bellissimissima” he climbed every chart in 2023. 2024, for Alfa, begins with the dream of Sanremo. That's who he is

As always since Amadeus has been the artistic director of the Sanremo Festival, this time too there are many emerging artists who will find themselves competing against their more famous and expert colleagues. Among these, one of the most anticipated for this edition is without a doubt Alpha. Born in 2000, Andrea De Filippi, this is his real name, will present his unreleased song entitled “Vai!” in the competition.

Andrea is born in Genoa in 2000 and since he was a child he approached music and writing. He does it mainly to pass the time, but also to vent his anger due to the episodes of bullying of which unfortunately he is a victim in adolescence.

But from those he manages to find strength and courageinstead of getting depressed and discouraged. So at just 17 years old he published his first mixtape, at 18 his first three singles and at 19 his first album, entitled Before Wanderlustwhich achieved great success.

In the following years he released numerous other singles, also collaborating with high-level national artists, such as Annalisa, Mr. Rain and Rosa Chemical. Note of merit also for the collaboration with the Armenian artist Rosa Linnfor the Italian version of the global hit Snap.

The summer of 2023 is the one that definitively launches it, thanks to the enormous success of single “Very beautiful“, which in a short time reaches i tops of every Italian ranking.