On Tuesday (5), the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, appointed Alexis Rodríguez Cabello, a 58-year-old military and politician, identified as a cousin of Diosdado Cabello, the number two of Chavismo, to be the “single authority” that will command Guyana Essequiba, which is how the Venezuelan regime identifies the territory rich in natural resources of Essequibo, the target of a dispute with Guyana, the country to which the region still belongs.

Rodríguez Cabello, according to Maduro, will be responsible for commanding an Integral Defense Zone (ZODI) that will be implemented by the Venezuelan regime to begin the process of annexing Essequibo from the city of Tumeremo, located in the Venezuelan state of Bolívar, which borders with the territory claimed by the Chavista regime

The soldier, who defines himself on social media as “Bolivarian, Chavista and deeply believes that socialism is the path to human development”, graduated from the Venezuelan Military Academy in 1987, occupying place number 87 in merit among the 216 graduates.

In 1992, he joined the failed coup attempt led by then lieutenant colonel Hugo Chávez against the now deceased former Venezuelan president Carlos Andrés Pérez. Since then, he has held various positions in the Bolivarian Army, becoming general commander of the socialist regime’s military force between 2019 and 2020.

Rodríguez Cabello has been a deputy of the National Assembly (AN), the Venezuelan parliament led by Chavismo, since 2020. He was elected to the position contesting the elections for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), of which he is still a member, and of which he also integrates the dictator Maduro. He serves in parliament as president of the Assembly’s Permanent Comptroller Commission, which is responsible for monitoring public money in Venezuela. Furthermore, he is territorial vice-president of the PSUV in the state of Bolívar.

On his account on X (formerly Twitter) it is possible to see that the Venezuelan military and parliamentarian is already holding administrative meetings on actions that could be taken in the Essequibo region. It is also possible to find photos of him participating in events in favor of the referendum, which was held last Sunday (3). According to the Maduro regime, the referendum with questions about the annexation of Essequibo was approved by 90% of the population who participated. The opposition says that the consultation did not have a high rate of popular support.

Maduro’s actions in the Essequibo region were announced on Tuesday moments after Jorge Rodríguez, Chavista and president of the National Assembly, said that the Venezuelan regime considered the result of the referendum as binding and that the country’s dictator would present the “next steps” that would be taken on the topic.

In his announcement, Maduro reaffirmed that his regime would not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the dispute with Guyana neither “today, nor tomorrow, nor ever”. The dictator also ordered state-owned companies, such as the oil company PDVSA and the metallurgical Corporation Venezuelana de Guiana, to begin “exploration and issuing licenses in the Essequibo area”.

Operations in the disputed area must be coordinated by Rodríguez Cabello, who will be responsible for carrying out the entire bureaucratic process of Venezuela’s annexation of the region. After this process, Chavismo’s plan is to hold “elections” in the region to define a new leader.

This Wednesday (6), Venezuela announced its "new map" showing the Essequibo area already integrated into its territory.

Following the Venezuelan leader’s decision, the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, said that his country would contact the United Nations (UN) Security Council to try to stop the escalation of tension with the neighboring country. Guyana has already reaffirmed its sovereignty over Essequibo and rejected the result of Maduro’s referendum. The vice president of the small South American country, Bharrat Jagdeo, even said on Tuesday that her state would defend itself “with all necessary means” against a possible invasion.

Guyana and the United States even carried out joint military exercises this Thursday (7), as a way of dissuading the Venezuelan desire to advance on Essequibo.

Without mentioning Maduro’s referendum, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated this Wednesday (6) that the ICJ’s decisions were “binding” for both Guyana and Venezuela, and called for the issue to be resolved in a “peaceful” way.