From blogger to anti-corruption lawyer, from organizer of the biggest protests since the fall of the Soviet Union to would-be Kremlin. The opposition leader Alexei Navalny has earned in ten years of political activity the label of public enemy number one of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

In August 2020, Navalni had to be admitted in a very serious condition after an intoxication that his relatives denounced as a poisoning ordered by the Moscow government. The opposition leader was immediately taken to Germany, where he was inerted and was treated for months until he recovered.

Now, with renewed energy and ready to return to the political arena, he returned to Moscow in a new challenge to the Kremlin, which fulfilled his announcement and arrested him as soon as he stepped on Russian soil.

“Putin ordered my assassination,” said Navalni, 44, after recovering in Germany from poisoning with a toxic agent from the Novichok family.

An icon of the opposition

Navalny was the opponent with the most electoral appeal, but after being the victim of an alleged assassination attempt at the hands of the Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB) he became a celebrity abroad.

Until then, that honor, poisoning with toxic agents, had been reserved almost exclusively for former FSB spies who had outwitted the enemy, such as Sergei Skripal or Alexander Litvinenko.

As the days passed and Navalny recovered, his political stature kept increasing. German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not hesitate to visit him at the La Charité clinic in Berlin.

“I will return to Russia, which is my country, where I have great support,” the Russian opponent said weeks ago, without apparent fear of another attack or imprisonment.

Suspicions about the secret services

Navalny, a expert in the use of social networks, he was already preparing his revenge, which came in the form of two compromising videos for the Kremlin.

With the help of Bellingcat and various Western media, he managed to gather data that proves, he says, the involvement of the FSB in his assassination attempt.

It did not limit itself to this, but included a telephone conversation with one of the alleged participants in the secret operation who admitted that his accomplices had sprayed Novichok on the opponent’s underwear.

All of this not only exposed the FSB and Putin, but they were seen by more than 44 million people, a figure that contrasts with the seven million who followed the president’s annual press conference on those same dates.

Return to the fight

Immediately, the authorities launched a campaign to prevent his return to Russia, which includes two criminal cases, one for failing to appear before the authority for an old criminal case and the other for alleged fraud.

He did not flinch. Navalny announced a few days ago his return to his country, since, according to his words, he misses him “.

“It is a brave decision that deserves all the respect. It involves many risks, but if he wants to fulfill his main mission in life, he had to return,” opposition Guennadi Gudkov, exiled in Bulgaria, told the EFE news agency.

He has several goals ahead. Bring those who he claims attempted to assassinate him to court, and the September legislative elections, in which he will continue his crusade against “the party of thieves and scoundrels”, as he often refers to the Kremlin party, United Russia.

“If he had stayed abroad, he would have been totally deprived of a political career,” said Sergei Mitrojin, leader of the liberal Yabloko party.

The great protests of 2011

It all started in Yábloko, from where Navalny was expelled for his nationalist ideas. But his ostracism would not last long, since in the 2011 parliamentary elections he managed to organize the biggest anti-government protests from the fall of the USSR to the war cry “Russia without Putin”.

The following year he made the big leap into politics by running for the Moscow mayoral elections, where he won almost a third of the votes, an unprecedented milestone for the extra-parliamentary opposition.

Putin’s animosity, who never calls him by name, stems from the numerous occasions on which the opponent has brought to light the shame of Kremlin allies, whom he denounces on social networks far from the reach of the censorship of the Kremlin.

With his pointing finger, he fearlessly denounced corruption in the public administration. He targeted the prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev; the president of Parliament or a state bank, the attorney general or the wife of the presidential spokesperson.

Navalny it was no longer just an inconvenience, but a threat. Since then, he has been sentenced to prison terms for alleged economic crimes, which disqualified him as a Kremlin candidate, and was attacked on several occasions. The last one almost cost him his life.

That didn’t stop it from becoming the beacon of the so-called first free generation in Russian history.

By Ignacio Ortega, EFE agency

