Last Tuesday (13), The Moscow Times reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin appointed his advisor and former bodyguard Alexei Dyumin to oversee the military response to the surprising offensive launched this month by Ukraine in the Russian region of Kursk.

This is not the first time that Dyumin’s name has received widespread attention this year due to a mission assigned by Putin: in May, when he was appointed secretary of the Russian State Council, speculation began that the 51-year-old former bodyguard, born in Kursk, was being groomed to succeed the Russian dictator.

In 1995, he became a bodyguard in the Russian federal administration and worked for then-President Boris Yeltsin. When Putin became prime minister and then acting president of Russia in 1999, beginning his 25-year reign, Dyumin became the tyrant’s protector.

Among his duties, gossips say, was to play ice hockey with Putin always on the opposing team, to ensure that the dictator scored his goals.

Dyumin became deputy head of the GRU, Russia’s special operations forces, in 2014, and that year played a key role in Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and organized the ouster of pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych after protests demanding his ouster over his closeness to the Kremlin and distance from the West.

Dyumin then served briefly as deputy defense minister from late 2015 to early 2016, and as governor of the Tula region from 2016 to May this year. In 2023, he was involved in negotiations to end the Wagner Group mutiny, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin (who died in a plane crash that has never been resolved a few weeks later).

To round out his credentials, Dyumin has on his resume a standard item among Putin’s closest allies: sanctions imposed by the West.

It was subject to action by the United States Treasury Department in 2018, due to its decisive role in the annexation of Crimea, and later by the United Kingdom, for having created a drone training school in 2022 for agents carrying out missions in Ukraine.

When Dyumin was appointed secretary of the State Council in May, Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin aide and Putin supporter, said on Telegram that the move had “stirred up” the “Russian elite” and was interpreted “as confirmation that Dyumin is the future president of Russia, Putin’s chosen one.”

However, some analysts are skeptical about this issue. Nikolai Petrov, a researcher at the Russia and Eurasia Program at the British think tank Chatham House, noted in an article published in June that other members of the dictator’s inner circle had been promoted before the war and during the conflict, which “suggests that Putin does not consider him [Dyumin] the best among them.”

“Instead, Dyumin’s inclusion in lists of Putin’s potential successors appears to be the result of a special Kremlin information campaign. The purpose of this campaign remains unclear,” Petrov said.

“Putin retains even more power by keeping elites and allies guessing, uncertain about who is in the running and who is not. Speculation about who might succeed Putin once again underscores the nature of the political regime [russo] as a personalist autocracy without an institutionalized succession plan,” added the expert.

Putin demands the utmost loyalty from his closest allies, but this is not usually reciprocated – as demonstrated by the recent dismissal of his former partner Sergei Shoigu as defense minister amid speculation that the dictator was unhappy with the course of the war in Ukraine. Thus, Dyumin’s fate, whether or not he will succeed the tyrant, will likely be at stake in Kursk.