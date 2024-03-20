Alexandra Seijas He is one of the new faces of La Bella Luz. With her melodious voice, the young woman, only 18 years old, managed to make a space for herself in the orchestra directed by the maestro. Oscar Custodio. Seijas, who is characterized by her humility and simplicity, claims to be prepared to take on this new challenge in her life, which includes leaving her family and friends, to travel throughout Peru carrying Peruvian cumbia. She knows it won't be easy, but she is excited to meet that loyal fan base at every concert.

In an interview with La República, Alexandra Seijas It tells more about her, her childhood, how she began to fall in love with music and the casting process she carried out to finally be selected among the favorites.

—First of all, congratulations on your entry to La Bella Luz. How do you feel?

—Thank you very much, first of all. The truth is, I am very happy for the great opportunity, excited, until now I can't believe it, but I feel very happy.

—Since when have you followed La Bella Luz? Did you always want to join the group?

—I've been following them and listening to them for about two years now. I had already seen his videos, all of his songs. I like it, they are very pretty. Since I saw the casting, I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and here I am, I am already part of La Bella Luz.

—How did you find out about the casting?

—Some classmates tagged me, they told me “Ale, it's your chance, you have to go, I know you're going to win, I trust you, you can do it”, so I went to try, they accompanied me, I stood in line like all the girls, They tested me and I was among the 30 finalists, then 10 passed and then 7 remained.

—Have you already signed a contract?

—That remains to be seen. Today we have a meeting and I imagine that will be talked about.

—Have you ever sung for a group?

—No, it's the first time in a group. With what happened yesterday ('Mande que mande') it is the second time I have appeared on a live program. The first time was in Panamericana.

—How do you manage your nerves?

—In 'Sábado con Andrés' when we went live I did get a little nervous, because it was the first time I appeared on television, but you have to deal with it. (To avoid nerves) I have to concentrate and imagine that I am alone singing, and I think that is my technique, now that I am starting.

—Have you studied singing professionally?

—No, I have not studied singing at the moment, but, according to what I have spoken with the owner of La Bella Luz (Óscar Custodio), they are also going to polish me there to demonstrate the talent I have.

—Who did you get that innate talent from?

—From my father. My grandfather had his group in La Selva and he plays guitar, but no one has ever sung about my family.

—Since when did this love for art begin? Who instilled it in you?

—I started singing when I was 6 years old. I would pick up the microphone and start singing on the sidewalk of my house and my neighbors were always outside listening to me. The one who always took me, every time they called me, she has been my mother. She is the one who has always been behind me, and she has supported me to this day.

—How would you describe yourself in a single word?

—I describe myself with the word 'humility'. I consider myself a humble and simple person. For the people who are going to know me, they are going to see that I am a simple person.

—You are a new artist. Tell us. What is your full name, your age and where were you born?

—My name is Alexandra Mileny Seijas Chicana, I am 18 years old, I was born in Lima and I am living in Lurín.

—Did you always like cumbia?

—In my case I have always liked cumbia, merengue, but cumbia first.

—Apart from cumbia, do you have any hobbies, any skills?

—I like to make desserts. When I have nothing to do, I make sweets.

—Was your dream always to be a singer?

—Yes, my dream was always to be a singer and be in a well-known group. Thank God I have fulfilled my dream as a singer and I continue to grow as a person.

—What would you say to the fans of La Bella Luz? What do you promise them?

—I promise to give my best on stage and off the stage as well. I want you to see that I am a beautiful, kind, simple, fun person, and I hope you like my new entry.

—Have you already met all the other members of the group? What was that first meeting like?

—Our first meeting was yesterday at 'Mande qué mande', we haven't had the opportunity to talk in depth, but I met the girls Naldy Saldaña and Ale Guerrero. They are very pretty girls, I love them both, simple, tender, but I don't know the boys yet.