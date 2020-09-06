TV presenter Alexandra Livanskaya died on September 5 on the age of 65. This was introduced by her on her Fb web page son Artemy Simonyan… In response to him, the reason for the demise of the journalist was most cancers.

“We fought to the final, however we misplaced the unequal battle with most cancers. The final two weeks have been significantly tough. And on this case, leaving means eliminating struggling. Sleep properly, Mother. You might be at all times in my coronary heart, ”wrote Artemy Simonyan.

He added that the funeral service and funeral of Alexandra Livanskaya will happen on September 9. The son of the TV presenter will announce the time and place later.

What is thought about Alexander of Livanskaya?

Alexandra Yurievna Livanskaya was born on February 23, 1956 in Moscow. In 1978 she graduated from the College of Journalism of Moscow State College, after which she labored till 1984 as a contract correspondent for the Moscow version of the State Tv and Radio Broadcasting Firm.

From 1985 to 1995, Lebanese was the editor, correspondent and commentator of the Vremya information program. In parallel with this, she acted as one of many authors of the infotainment TV program “Earlier than and After Midnight” for Channel One, for which in 1990 she obtained an honorary diploma from the Union of Journalists of Russia. Additionally in 1992-1993 Lebanese labored on the writer’s TV program “Report about nothing”, and in 1994 she turned the writer and director of the documentary movie “Zhvanetsky. Alone with myself”. Later, the journalist organized an impartial tv editorial workplace “Within the metropolis of N …”, which was engaged within the manufacturing of journalistic packages and documentaries for all-Russian and regional TV firms. She served because the chief editor of the challenge till 2007.

In 1998, Lebanese started to host the TV program “Good day, Mother!”, Which aired on the TV Heart channel. On the identical time, she was the creative director and producer of the “Area of View” program on the RTR channel. Then, for 2 years, the journalist was the host of the writer’s TV program “Portrait of a Stranger” on the air of “TV Heart”.

In 2002-2011, Lebanese hosted TV packages about individuals with disabilities “Life Goes On!”, Which aired on numerous channels.