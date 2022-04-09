War Russia-Ukraine, more and more insistent rumors of coup: Putin out of action

From Western intelligence, information is arriving that is, to say the least, disconcerting and of enormous scope because a group of people opposed to Putin is being formed who are considering his end ”. There is talk of a coup and even the elimination of the “Tsar”. Among the hypotheses, there are those who are even able to talk about 3 killing modes in the study of those who work in the shadows. Poisoning, sudden illness, accident. To write about it is Virgilio News. Who would take Putin’s place? The director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov.

Who is Alexander Bortnikov

Aleksandr Vasil’evič Bortnikov is a Russian official and general, head of the Federal Security Service. Bortnikov graduated from the Institute of Railway Engineers of Leningrad in 1973. From 1975 to 2004 he worked for the KGB and the agencies that succeeded him in the city of St.Pietroburgo.

From 2004 to 2008, he was head of the FSB’s Economic Security Service and deputy director of the FSB, being promoted to director on 12 May 2008. Considered one of the siloviki in President Putin’s inner circle (along with Igor ‘Sečin, Nikolai Patrušev and Viktor Ivanov), Bortnikov is among the members of the board of directors of the state-owned shipping company Sovcomflot.

In an investigation by the Russian magazine The New Times published in February 2007, citing a source from the Russian Federal Security Service, it was written that the FSB leadership was involved in developing a plan to kill Alexander Litvinenko, and that Alexander Bortnikov , then head of the FSB’s economic security department, had been appointed supervisor of the operation.

Bortnikov’s name was also at the center of the episode related to the murder of Deputy Head of the Central Bank Andrey Kozlov. In May 2007, it was reported that Bortnikov had in fact been involved in a money laundering case and investigated by the Ministry of the Interior into such matters.

On July 27, 2015, NovayaGazeta disclosed a journalistic investigation, in which Bortnikov, along with other senior FSB officials, allegedly was the protagonist of a land deal in the Odintsov district of Moscow. According to the newspaper, after the sale of 4.8 hectares of land of the former departmental kindergarten on the Rublevo-Ospensky highway, each person who took part in the operation collected about 2.5 million dollars.

NovayaGazeta said the published investigations are one of the reasons the FSB has offered to shut down public access to Rosreestre’s information on the owners of the property. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was unaware of any investigation into the presidential administration in which the FSB should have been involved.

