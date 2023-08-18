He America club is looking for the ideal player to strengthen its central defense. The board of directors headed by Santiago Baños has as a priority the hiring of an element in this position before the transfer market for the Opening 2023 of the Liga MX closes. Several candidates have been sounded to reach the Eagles, but so far there has been no green light.
In recent weeks, America has been interested in players like Bruno Fuchs, César Montes, Bruno Méndez, Guillermo Maripán and even Sergio Ramos, however, in the last hours a new name has been added to the list in the last hours: Alexaner Barboza.
Alexander Barboza is a 28-year-old Argentine defender who currently plays for Club Libertad in the Paraguayan first division.. The defender was formed in the lower ranks of River Plate and was loaned to teams like Atlético Rafaela and Defensa y Justicia as he did not enter into the Millonarios’ plans for the first team.
In mid 2019, River Plate sold Barboza to Independiente de Avellaneda after having a great performance with ‘Los Halcones‘. Barboza’s adventure in ‘El Rojo’ was not as successful as expected and in February 2021 he was sold to Libertad.
With the Paraguayan team, he won the Apertura 2021 and Apertura 2022 tournaments. According to the Transfermarkt portal, Barboza has an approximate market value of 2.2 million euros, so it would be a cheaper option for America than others on your list.
