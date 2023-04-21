alexa lemieux is a personality that perhaps some place for appearing in a famous franchise of reality shows of the heart as it is love is blind (Blind love). The Netflix show consists of bringing together single participants to make a match or a connection, without knowing each other in person and talking through a wall.

However, Alexa, in addition to having been part of the third season of the famous Netflix franchise, is also a content creator for social networks like Instagram and TikTok, without forgetting that she is the youngest daughter of the former hockey player, mario lemieux Franchise co-owner of the National Hockey League team ‘Penguins’.

An added fact is that this content creator and reality star also has a certain similar with another famous American who is Khloé Kardashian, to the extent that Kim Kardashian’s own sister has described Alexa Lemieux as his “twin”.

And it is that the one nicknamed by Khloé as her ‘twin’, keeps a lot of resemblance in her face with that of little True Thompson’s mother, particularly in Khloé’s curviest period.

Khloé Kardashian has even commented that Alexa could pass for her twin/ Photo: Instagram @khloekardashian.

About Alexa’s sentimental life.

Regarding other aspects that characterize the Netflix reality show star, it stands out that in the third season of love is blind she met the one who in November 2022 became her husband, Brennon Lemieux. Together they spend their time creating a lot of content for their social platforms and enjoying their life as a couple.

Originally from Pittsburgh and born on September 27, 1994, Alexa Lemieux graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Real Estate Development from the University of Southern California. She and she has also worked on a few projects with her father’s hockey team.

Social media has been a part of her professional life in recent years, particularly after her foray into reality TV. Precisely the above of her allowed her to personally meet Khloé Kardashian in 2023, who on her Instagram wall described her as her “twin”, because of her resemblance.

About her appearance in a Netflix presentation of the fourth season of the reality show where she debuted, Alexa stressed that she was tired of talking about her physique and how she has gained or lost weight in recent years. The above after she was photographed with Khloé Kardashian and she had a slightly different figure than what some of her followers have seen

I haven’t talked about my body here in a while, because honestly I’m sick of it being a conversation. I’m tired of people guessing if I’m pregnant or not. I am tired of people telling me that I have lost or gained weight. I have been focusing on my happiness and things more important than my size. It has taken me years to love myself in whatever size I am… I look forward to the day when our bodies are no longer a discussion and we can be who we are”, is part of the message that Alexa Lemieux spread on Instagram in the face of constant criticism that he has received in recent years for the changes in his physique and weight gain.

Alexa and her husband Brennon Lemieux at the beginning and later / Photo: Instagram @mrsalexalemieux

This public personality has fought to defend his new figure, and seeks to raise awareness about respect for how others want or see themselves. That is why she has been invited to various events such as one in which Khloé lived who praised her. It is also known that she was summoned for a reunion of the cast of the Netflix series to which she belonged and that she made her debut in the hockey movie Odd Man Rush in 2019.

So it is that a confident personality, who fights for what he believes in and even with witty posts on social networks is how the personality of Love in bling 3. Who is willing to continue giving topic.