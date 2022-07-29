Alessia Russo has become one of the great stars of the Women’s Euro Cup after scoring the best goal to date in the tournament. In addition, she already has four goals in five games, which elevates her as one of the heroines of the English team that aspires to win the final next Sunday.
The English player is of Italian descent, she is also the daughter of a semi-professional footballer, Mario Russo, who is the all-time top scorer for the Metropolitan Police FC. Her father instilled in her a love of soccer and now she is the one who inspires other girls to follow her example. At only 23 years old, she is already one of the sensations of women’s European football, and with the fantastic heel goal, her name is engraved in the retina of the fans.
Alessia Russo currently plays for Manchester United, and although she has not had a great goalscoring season (she has only scored 9 goals), her great performance in the European Championship could herald a very promising future with the Red Devils. The English player’s dream has been to dedicate herself to soccer since she was a child, and this has even led her to cross the Atlantic to train in the prestigious university league in the United States, a country in which women’s soccer is highly developed.
In the 2020 season he returned to England at the hands of Manchester United, and from then on everything has been rolling. The player had not yet won a permanent place in the “three lions”, but thanks to her goals, it is most likely that she will start in the Wembley final.
The injury of Alexia Putellas and the poor performance of other great players in the tournament have made Russo shine with her own light and it is very likely that she will win the award for best player of Euro 2022. We will see if she also wins the tournament with his selection, for this he must help with his goals.
