Is called Alexander Impagnetiello L’man who took the life of Giulia Tramontano, his partner. The 30-year-old stabbed his 29-year-old girlfriend pregnant in the seventh month of pregnancy. And he would also have tried to burn the body, then hiding it in the cavity of a building that houses the pits. The partner of the pregnant woman, who has been missing for days, confessed everything before the magistrates.

In the late afternoon of last Sunday, Alessandro Impagnatiello reported the disappearance of his partner to the Carabinieri of the Senago barracks, in the province of Milan. The 29-year-old Giulia Tramontano lived with him in via Novella.

The man later confessed to having taken her life after an argument. Apparently she had discovered a betrayal, with a woman who later became pregnant and decided to terminate her pregnancy. The man led the investigators to the place where he had hidden the body.

The 30-year-old had told the Carabinieri that he had seen Giulia for the last time on Sunday morning, while was sleeping. He had gone out, but when he returned he didn’t have it found.

Instead, he had taken her life with a few blows knife trying to hide his dead body and also trying to set it on fire to cover every trace.

Alessandro Impagnetiello was already the father of a 6-year-old boy

Giulia’s partner was born in 1993 and works as a barman in luxury clubs in Milan. Alessandro Impagnetiello is already the father of a six-year-old boy, born from a previous relationship. After breaking up with the ex, with whom he had remained in good relationshad started dating the 29-year-old real estate agent of Neapolitan origins.

The couple lived together in a house in via Novella, a Senago, in the province of Milan. She was expecting a child: he was seven months pregnant. However, she had discovered that her partner had a double life, with a lover who had become pregnant and she had aborted. For this Saturday night they had quarreled, until the terrible epilogue.