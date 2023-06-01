Who was Alessandro Impagnatiello’s lover and the fake DNA test he showed her, to make her believe that the child wasn’t hers

The castle that Alexander Impagnetiello he had created collapsed in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, when the agents cornered him and he confessed everything. The 30-year-old man ended the life of his partner Giulia Tramontano and that of her child she was carrying.

Actually the man, who worked as bartender in a well-known club in the center of Milan, he had a life parallel relationship. His lover was just a 23-year-old Italian-American colleague of his.

The two met at work in June of 2022 and from there the story was born. She had gotten pregnant too, but she had decided to stop that pregnancy.

However, while in his studio flat in the western suburbs of Milan, he discovered that the boy had a mate and that she was pregnant. In fact, she was the first to contact Giulia and tell her about meet.

The meeting between the two took place on the afternoon of Saturday 27 May, thelast days of life of Julia. They had shown solidarity with each other and together, they were trying to expose all the lies which Alexander had told them both.

The lover in the interrogation with the investigators, as reported by The Corriere della Serahe said he saw gods latex gloves in the backpack boy’s.

Who is Alessandro Impagnetiello’s lover

The 20-year-old also said that the man had lied to her about the DNA test. He had made her believe that her child that Giulia was carrying in her womb it wasn’t his and had shown her a fake test. However, from a check on the tablet the lover discovered that in the search histories she had searched for: how to fake a dna test.

Because of this she began to understand that he was the man and the lies he told. Shortly after the crime, the man has it call and told her that his fiancee was gone, but when he learned of her disappearance, he was alarmed.

In fact, he would have sent a letter to Giulia’s sister message to tell her she was worried. Unfortunately, only a few days later, the sad epilogue arrived. Alexander has confessed the crime and caused the girl’s body to be found, in a cavity, near some boxes.