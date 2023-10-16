Who is Michelle Hunziker’s new boyfriend? Here’s everything we don’t know about Alessandro Carolo: age, work and ex-girlfriends

Apparently, it is now clear who the man was who was able to break into the heart of the Swiss presenter Michelle Hunziker. But this time it wasn’t a paparazzo shot that revealed it.

Instead, it was social media that revealed the identity of her suitor. Over the past weekend, Michelle showed a shot on social media in which she is riding a motorbike, a very important clue.

Many, however, have noticed how the motorbike is terribly similar to that of the well-known osteopath from Rome, Alessandro Carollo. In fact, apparently, the well-known presenter was with him and some of his friends. The latter is no stranger to these “VIP” associations, this is who he really is.

Who is Alessandro Carollo, Michelle Hunziker’s new boyfriend: everything about him

Alessandro Carollo is a 41 year old osteopath, originally from Rome. He is one of the more experienced osteopaths and known within our country, capable of operating between the major cities; Rome, Milan and Naples.

He is not new to these meetings, this is because his clientele is mostly made up of well-known television personalities. We are talking about names like Fabrizio Corona, Belen Rodriguez, Renato Zero and many other showgirls and models.

And according to many gossip magazines, Alexander with some of his patients, he would have had a romantic relationship. Apparently, until May 2023 he dated Paola Barale, but in the past he had flirtations with Elisabetta Gregoraci and Elisabetta Canalis.

The revelation regarding the weekend on two wheels, together with the well-known Swiss presenter Michelle Hunziker, was made by social media. This is because over the weekend, the presenter showed herself in some shots on a motorbike.

These shots also appeared on the osteopath’s profile, the motorbike would be a red Ducati with the number 1. For her it seems to be a very important moment in her life, in the workplace because the new edition of “Io Singing” and in the role of presenter she will be accompanied by Gerry Scotti.

While, in her private life in which she is entirely taking care of Cesare in the role of grandmother, something new seems to have been added. “After two divorces I still believe in love”, he declared during the interview with the weekly Oggi.

He then added: “I’m not looking for a relationship, but if it came I would be happy. Of course, whoever takes me takes on a big bandwagon”. She then closed the interview jokingly, saying: “with three children, a grandson, two ex-husbands.”