Matchday 5 of the German Bundesliga was played and the highlight was the duel between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. The score ended tied at one goal, the score was opened by Robert Andrich in the 31st minute for the current champions and the tying goal was scored by Aleksandar Pavlovic with a great goal, from outside the area the German took the ball and soon shot to the upper right corner of Lukas Hradecky’s frame.
Although this is Pavlovic’s first goal so far in the German championship, he has shown good workmanship and that is why he has begun to stand out as a young footballer who can begin to pull the strings of the Bavarian team towards the future and who is Considered today as one of the best U21 midfielders on the planet.
Nationality: Germany
Birthdate: May 3, 2004
Height: 1.88 meters
Dorsal: 45
Favorite foot: Both
Position: defensive midfielder (pivot)
Path: Bayern Munich U17, Bayern Munich U19, Bayern Munich II, Bayern Munich
Signing: November 1, 2023 until June 2029
Goals: 1
Matches played: 4
Split Duels Won: 30
Yellow cards: 1
Red cards: 0
Percentage of duels won: 93%
Percentage of defensive actions won: 73%
Percentage of successful forward passes: 95%
All these numbers, according to experts in the field, have the Bayern midfielder as one of the great promises of world football and he is considered one of the young talismans in the world, rubbing shoulders with figures such as Lamine Yamal, Joao Neves Alejandro Garnacho and many more.
#Aleksandar #Pavlovic #scorer #great #goal #Bayer #Leverkusen
Leave a Reply