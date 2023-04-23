Peruvian justice had been trying since 2017 to get the former president to return to his country from the United States to account for allegedly receiving 35 million dollars in bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. Sources from the EFE news agency indicate that Toledo is already in Los Angeles and this morning he will be extradited to Lima.

Alejandro Toledo could be spending his last hours in the United States before the extradition order that Peru had been requesting against the former president since 2017 is executed tonight. Sources from the Spanish news agency EFE affirm that the former Peruvian president has been seen at the Los Angeles airport after having made a flight from San Francisco and that from there he will fly this morning to Lima, where he is expected to arrive at 7.30 in the morning.

This is the end of a judicial journey that has lasted almost six years and in which Toledo has tried by all possible legal means to avoid returning to his native country to render accounts before the Peruvian justice system, which accuses him of numerous charges of money laundering. money and bribes, in addition to fleeing their country.

The president of the change that was stained by Odebrecht

Alejandro Toledo was elected president in 2001 supported by the Perú Posible party. His victory that year came after a particularly turbulent period in Peruvian politics and in which a renewal movement arose that managed to remove the far-right former president Alberto Fujimori from power after ten years and prevented him from completing a third term.

Toledo had a much more progressive cut than his predecessor and during his term as president the country experienced a period of stability and important economic growth, coming to the end of his term with hardly any incidents and being replaced by Alan García in a transfer of power without anomalies. democratic, a situation very distant from the current one in Peru.

In this April 7, 2011 file photo, presidential candidate Alejandro Toledo of the Peru Posible political party delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Lima, Peru. AP – Martin Mejia

However, years after his departure, he began to be singled out for being involved in the Odebrecht scandal, a corruption macro-plot that involved hundreds of politicians, companies and relevant figures in Latin America and that shook the political scene in Peru. This Brazilian construction company bribed high political officials in exchange for infrastructure concessions in various countries.

The case involving Toledo revolves around the tender for the construction of the South Interoceanic Route that connects Peru with Brazil through the Amazon. Apparently, during his term, the former president favored the hiring of Odebrecht for the work in exchange for a total of 35 million dollars.

In fact, the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office has requested for him sentences of 20 years and 6 months in prison for the concession of sections 2 and 3 of this highway; 35 years for section 4, and 16 years and 8 months for alleged money laundering in the Ecoteva Case, the first case for which he was investigated and which consists of a money laundering plot that may be related to what was received by part of Odebrecht.

When the former president was required to go into pretrial detention and respond to the Peruvian courts, he fled to California with his wife, a place where he had been a professor at two universities. From that moment, at the beginning of 2017, the battle began for him to return to Lima.

During the first years, Toledo enjoyed absolute freedom in the United States, but in 2019 he was arrested by the US authorities and detained in the Santa Rita prison, a few dozen kilometers from San Francisco. A place where he would not spend much time, since during the coronavirus pandemic and alluding to a supposed delicate state of health he was released from prison and spent the rest of his time, until now, in house arrest.

Throughout this time, Toledo has defended his innocence and has tried to exhaust all possible legal resources to avoid being prosecuted in his country, where he has denounced that the prison and judicial system will “let him die.”

Several Peruvian politicians have been involved in the Odebrecht corruption case, something that has affected the credibility of politics in the Andean nation. A protester participates in a march against corruption with a banner with images of Congresswoman Keiko Fujimori, and the three former Peruvian presidents, Alan García, Alejandro Toledo, and Ollanta Humala, AP – Martin Mejia

The Toledo case is just one of the many that have affected Peruvian politicians because of Odebrecht. His successor, Alan García, was also investigated for money laundering and receiving bribes during his government (2006-2011) until he decided to take his own life in April 2019.

The plot also splashed former president Ollanta Humala (2011-2016), who is currently serving prison along with his wife, for the same crimes. And the last president to be charged was Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), spending several years in house arrest.

The successive imputation of presidents and members of the opposition for the Odebrecht case -such as Keiko Fujimori- is one of the causes of the current political crisis suffered by Peruwhich in recent years has lived in a cycle of instability in its governments that has shaken the democratic foundations of the Andean nation.

With EFE and local media