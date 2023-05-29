The Popular Party (PP) is going through its best moment. The management of Isabel Díaz Ayuso promoted the victory that has led to a call for general elections for the summer – something unprecedented – announced by the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

“Spain has started a new political cycle,” said Alberto Núñez Feijóo, head of the PP and who apparently takes the credit for repositioning the party. “Citizens voted yesterday in the majority for my party, but sanchismo has not yet been repealed.” he said this Monday referring to Sánchez.

In April 2022 Feijóo was elected as president of the PP with a result of 98.35 percent of the votes and emphasized maintaining the unity of the conglomerate.

Since then, Feijóo warned Sánchez that he had to “rectify” or “amend” his plan because otherwise it would not reach support in the Lower House, this referring to the measures to stop price rises in Spain.

Now, his warnings to Sánchez went further and with the words of “Spain has begun a new political cycle”, he warns that it will end in the general elections with a new victory for the PP, which has rebounded its image after the departure of Pablo Married, whom Feijóo considers “his friend”.

Our country has embarked on a path of renewal that is already unstoppable. Together we began this journey towards the next 23-J to achieve an incontestable majority. Spain is ready for change. pic.twitter.com/B9uvNfTqky — Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@NunezFeijoo) May 29, 2023

The politician, who gave his speech alongside Díaz Ayuso, was born in Ourense in 1961. He is a Senator in the Cortes Generales by designation of the Parliament of Galicia. Graduate in Law and civil servant of the Superior Corps of the Administrationn General of the Xunta, it is read on the website of the PP.

Feijóo began his political career in 1991 as technical secretary general of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Forestry of the Xunta. He was director of the National Institute of Health (Insalud) and the postal service. He was president of the State Post and Telegraph Society.

It is the first time that I am on this balcony representing my colleagues from all over Spain and soon we will celebrate another election night. Congratulations to all. It is a pride that he @ppopular become the first political force again. Thanks for trusting. We have given #The first step. pic.twitter.com/Y154SeTjds — Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@NunezFeijoo) May 29, 2023

According to the PP, his “great political leap” was in 2003 when he was appointed Regional Policy Councilor for the Xunta and, a year later, first vice president of the regional government.

In January 2006, he became the leader of the PP in Galicia, and after winning the regional elections in March 2009, he became president of the Xunta, a position that he revalidated consecutively with four absolute majorities.

With the numbers in its favor, in those summer general elections, the PP would be one of the most voted parties.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

