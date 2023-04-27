the goalkeeper of Marbella F.C., Alberto Lejarragahas broken barriers by making his homosexuality public during the celebrations of his team’s promotion to the Second RFEF. The Madrid player made the decision to share his sexual orientation on social networks and thank his partner and loved ones for supporting him in good and bad times.
In the world of soccer, it is not common for players to make their sexual identity public, so Lejárraga’s bravery has generated a great impact. In his publication, the goalkeeper included several photos, one of them kissing with his partner, which has been applauded by the community LGBTI and has received outpourings of support on Twitter. The announcement came two days after the promotion of his team after beating Real Jaén 1-0.
Alberto Lejárraga, originally from Madrid and 28 years old, currently plays for Marbella FC, where he has been crowned leader of the ninth group of Tercera RFRF. With only 13 goals against in 26 games, he has been the goalkeeper with the fewest goals scored in the category. In addition, the player has played for other teams such as Navalcarnero, Alcorcón, Granada B, Real Murcia and Las Rozas. On his Twitter profile, he introduces himself as “Computer engineer and soccer player”.
The highlight of his career was in the 2018-2019 season, when he was called up five times by Granada, a team that played in the Second division, the silver category of Spanish football. It was precisely during his stay in this team that he met his current boyfriend. Despite conceding just 13 goals in 26 gameshis most outstanding season was in the 2018-2019 when he was summoned five times by Granada, the team with which he met his current partner.
